Ottawa, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precedence Research estimates that Nestlé (~0.94%), Procter & Gamble (~0.63%), Unilever (~0.58%), L'Oréal (~0.52%) and Danone (~0.52%) are the five largest companies by wellness-related revenue in a USD 4.79 trillion market. The ten largest companies together hold only about 3.6%, making health and wellness one of the most fragmented consumer markets.







Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

The largest companies are food, nutrition and personal care groups with health-focused portfolios. Nestlé reported 2025 sales of CHF 89.5 billion with 3.5% organic growth and is combining its Nutrition business with Nestlé Health Science. Danone grew 2025 sales 4.5% like-for-like to EUR 27.3 billion, with Specialized Nutrition up 7.4%. Herbalife returned to growth, with 2025 net sales of USD 5.0 billion and a new personalized nutrition platform, Pro2col, backed by an investment from Cristiano Ronaldo.

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Figure 1: Health and Wellness Market Snapshot

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Company Market Share, 2025 (Precedence Research Estimate)







Figure 2: Health and Wellness Top Company Share, 2025 – Precedence Research Estimate

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Health and Wellness Market: Top Company Share, 2025

Company Wellness Portfolio Est. Wellness Revenue, 2025 Est. Share 2025 Group Result Nestlé Nutrition, Health Science, waters, infant nutrition ~USD 45B ~0.94% Sales CHF 89.5B; organic +3.5% Procter & Gamble Health care, oral care, personal care ~USD 30B ~0.63% Broad consumer health portfolio Unilever Wellbeing, personal care, beauty ~USD 28B ~0.58% Focus on health and beauty brands L'Oréal Dermatological beauty, skincare ~USD 25B ~0.52% World's largest beauty group Danone Dairy, plant-based, specialized and medical nutrition ~USD 25B ~0.52% Sales EUR 27.3B; LFL +4.5% Amway Nutrition supplements, beauty ~USD 7.0B ~0.15% Direct selling leader Bayer Consumer Health Supplements, OTC medicines ~USD 6.5B ~0.14% Consumer health division Herbalife Weight management and nutrition USD 5.0B ~0.10% Net sales +0.9%; +2.5% constant currency Holland & Barrett / David Lloyd Wellness retail; fitness clubs ~USD 1B each ~0.02% each Regional leaders in the UK and Europe

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

How the estimate was built. Precedence Research counted only the wellness-related part of each company's revenue (nutrition, consumer health, personal care, supplements and fitness) and compared it with the USD 4.79 trillion 2025 market. Company totals come from reported results; wellness portions are modeled. Shares are rounded and labelled as Precedence Research estimates.

What the shares show. No company holds even 1% of the market. Revenue is spread across food and personal care multinationals, supplement brands, fitness clubs, spas, wellness resorts, clinics and digital apps. Scale advantages exist within categories, such as infant nutrition or skincare, but not across the market as a whole.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Company Profiles and Strategy

Nestlé – Largest Wellness Revenue (~0.94%)

Nestlé reported 2025 sales of CHF 89.5 billion, down 2% on a reported basis because of currency, with organic growth of 3.5%. Its wellness portfolio spans infant and medical nutrition, vitamins and supplements under Nestlé Health Science, and waters. The company is integrating Nutrition with Nestlé Health Science into one streamlined business to focus on health-driven growth.

Procter & Gamble – Consumer Health and Personal Care (~0.63%)

P&G's health care, oral care and personal care brands give it the second-largest share. Its strength is distribution scale and brand trust across pharmacies, supermarkets and e-commerce.

Unilever – Wellbeing and Beauty (~0.58%)

Unilever has refocused on beauty, wellbeing and personal care, including vitamins, minerals and supplements, after separating its ice cream business.

L'Oréal – Skincare and Dermatological Beauty (~0.52%)

L'Oréal's dermatological beauty and skincare brands link beauty with health, one of the fastest-converging areas in wellness. Precedence Research counts only the wellness-linked part of its revenue.

Danone – Health-Focused Food (~0.52%)

Danone's 2025 sales reached EUR 27.3 billion, up 4.5% like-for-like, with volume/mix up 2.7% and price up 1.8%. Specialized Nutrition grew 7.4% with a 21.7% operating margin, led by China. High-protein dairy and adult medical nutrition are key growth drivers, and Danone guides 3% to 5% like-for-like growth for 2026.

Amway, Bayer Consumer Health and Herbalife – Supplements and Nutrition

Herbalife's 2025 net sales were USD 5.0 billion, up 0.9% (2.5% in constant currency), with fourth-quarter sales up 6.3%. In February 2026, Cristiano Ronaldo invested USD 7.5 million for a 10% stake in Herbalife's Pro2col software, which supports personalized nutrition. Amway and Bayer Consumer Health hold similar shares through supplements and over-the-counter health products.

Other Key Players

Precedence Research also profiles David Lloyd Leisure, Fitness First, Holland & Barrett and Vitabiotics. Other important competitors include Haleon, Kenvue, Abbott Nutrition, Glanbia, Planet Fitness and Life Time, along with thousands of regional brands, studios, spas and apps.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Investment and Development Signals







Figure 3: Health and Wellness Company Signals, 2025–2026

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Date Company / Organization Development Competitive Impact Jul 2025 FHRAI with KPMG in India "Heal in India" medical and wellness tourism report Supports Asia Pacific wellness tourism Aug 2025 Impact Health Sharing Wellness Concierge Service with zero out-of-pocket visits Preventive care access Feb 2026 Nestlé 2025 results; Nutrition and Health Science integration Sharper health focus Feb 2026 Danone 2025 sales EUR 27.3B; 2026 guide 3–5% LFL Health portfolio momentum Feb 2026 Herbalife Ronaldo invests USD 7.5M in Pro2col Personalized nutrition push

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Competitive Outlook



Fragmentation stays high. Local brands, clinics and studios keep most of the market; no global leader dominates.

Nutrition and protein lead growth. Healthy eating and weight loss is the largest sector, and high-protein products are a top trend.

Personalization is the new battleground. Herbalife's Pro2col, digital apps and testing services compete to tailor nutrition and fitness.

Weight-loss drugs reshape demand. GLP-1 users need protein, supplements and muscle support, creating new product lines. Asia Pacific grows fastest. China and India drive nutrition and wellness tourism growth.



Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Market Drivers and Challenges

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

How Precedence Research Supports Decision-Making

Precedence Quadrant ranks wellness companies by revenue share, growth, category strength and geographic reach.

Interactive Intelligence Dashboard tracks company results, launches, acquisitions and regulations, updating share estimates over time.

Quality & Manufacturing Intelligence maps ingredient supply, contract manufacturing and product quality standards.

Customized Research answers questions such as category entry, acquisition screening or share forecasts by sector and country.

Solution What It Provides How It Helps Master Dataset Company, sector and region data Tracks share by sector and country Precedence Quadrant Company ranking on share and growth Supports partner and acquisition choices Interactive Dashboard Results, launch and deal tracking Keeps share estimates current Quality & Manufacturing Intelligence Ingredient and manufacturing mapping Supports sourcing decisions Customized Research Entry, M&A and share studies Answers decision-specific questions

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Why Continuously Updated Intelligence Matters

Consumer wellness trends move fast. Monthly updates suit brand teams tracking launches and prices, quarterly updates follow company results, six-monthly updates align with category reviews and trade shows, and annual updates support investors reviewing share and market size. Precedence Research offers all four update cycles.

Company Ecosystem







Figure 4: Health and Wellness Company Ecosystem, 2026

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Call to Action

To see full company share estimates and competitive scenarios for health and wellness through 2035, explore the report or speak with a Precedence Research analyst.



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