MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Montauk Renewables, Inc. (“Montauk” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: MNTK) securities between August 5, 2026 and November 9, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”). The class action charges Montauk and certain of Montauk's top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Turkey, North Carolina facility was only producing“nominal” levels; (2) electrical switchgear and feedstock collection were not the only factors limiting commercial production at that facility; (3) additional factors affected the volume of feedstock conveyed to reactors and the frequency of maintenance intervals; (4) addressing such limitations required significant capital; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

The Complaint alleges that on November 10, 2026, before the market opened, Montauk disclosed it is unable to timely file its upcoming 10-Q“as a result of ongoing negotiations with the lender under the Company's New Senior Credit Facility Agreement.” The Complaint alleges that the Company further explained that“ [i]n October 2026, the Company experienced difficulty in meeting certain engineering review and operational requirements in placing its Turkey, North Carolina facility in service, which has impacted its ability to draw down additional debt under its New Senior Credit Facility.”

The Complaint continues to allege that on this news, the Company's share price fell $1.59, or 57.2%, to close at $1.19 per share on November 10, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume.



Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Montauk should contact the Firm prior to the January 25, 2027 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at ... or ....

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