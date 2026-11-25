MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Indiana, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indiana - November 25, 2026 -

INDIANA: OPTIMIZE 360 has been named the 2026 Best TRT Clinic in Indiana by Top Business Awards US. Led by medical director Dr. Steve Farmer, the clinic provides testosterone replacement therapy and hormone therapy for men and women across Indiana (and the United States) through virtual visits.

In its published award, Top Business Awards US identifies lab testing before treatment and ongoing monitoring as the main reasons for selecting the clinic. The award explanation points to a lab panel of more than 15 markers before treatment begins, hematocrit checks at every draw and follow-up labs at six to eight weeks. It also cites published prices, a public office address and physician-led care as information prospective patients can check before booking.

The recognition comes as some Indiana men are being told to find a new provider. At least one national online TRT company has notified patients that it will no longer prescribe TRT and associated medications to people residing in Indiana, and has asked them to submit final refill requests before a cutoff date. For those patients, Optimize 360 may be a practical option: the clinic is based in Indiana and treats patients across the state.

Dr. Farmer has practiced full-scope family medicine for more than 30 years. His published biography notes that he graduated with distinction from Indiana University in exercise science, earned his medical degree at the Indiana University School of Medicine and completed his residency at Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie.

He now oversees treatment for patients dealing with low testosterone, hormone changes and related health concerns. Before any prescription is written, a patient's blood work and symptoms are reviewed, and results continue to be tracked once therapy starts. The clinic describes its approach simply: treatment starts with labs, not a prescription.

The clinic offers testosterone replacement therapy, hormone therapy for men and women, medical weight loss, peptide therapy and erectile dysfunction treatment. Its testosterone replacement therapy program includes baseline labs, physician review and scheduled follow-up testing. For men who want to protect fertility, the clinic lists options that include clomiphene, enclomiphene and HCG.

For a patient, symptoms such as low energy, reduced sex drive or changes in mood can have more than one cause. The clinic's website explains how a physician reviews lab results and medical history before recommending a treatment plan. Whether therapy is appropriate depends on each patient's results and circumstances.

Optimize 360 publishes its prices. Testosterone cypionate starts at $59 per month, with no membership fee. The clinic does not bill insurance, and patients pay the listed price for medication and care.

Patients across Indiana, from Fort Wayne and Noblesville to Bloomington, Terre Haute and Evansville, can get treated through virtual visits, with lab work drawn at a facility near them. The 2026 recognition and the publisher's selection explanation are available on the award page.

About Optimize 360

Optimize 360 is a hormone therapy and men's health clinic based in Muncie, Indiana, that serves patients nationwide. The clinic provides information about testosterone replacement therapy, hormone therapy, medical weight loss and its published pricing. Its office is located at 4651 W Woods Edge Ln, Muncie, IN 47304.

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For more information about Optimize 360, contact the company here:

Optimize 360

Info

(866) 678-4360

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4651 W Woods Edge Ln

Muncie, IN 47304

United States

CONTACT: Info