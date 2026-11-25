Aramis Group - 2026 Annual Results
|In units
|Reported basis
|FY 2026
|FY 2025
|Var. %
|Refurbished cars
|88,774
|91,219
|-2.7%
|Pre-registered cars
|25,300
|27,890
|-9.3%
|Total B2C volumes
|114,074
|119,109
|-4.2%
|Total B2B volumes
|30,532
|30,965
|-1.4%
2026 full-year revenues
By segment
|In millions of euros
|Reported basis
|FY 2026
|FY 2025
|Var. %
|Refurbished cars
|1,480.5
|1,556.8
|-4.9%
|Pre-registered cars
|513.6
|554.0
|-7.3%
|Total B2C
|1,994.2
|2,110.8
|-5.5%
|Total B2B
|134.7
|145.1
|-7.2%
|Total Services
|121.1
|123.7
|-2.1%
|Revenues
|2,250.0
|2,379.6
|-5.4%
By country
|In millions of euros
|Reported basis
|FY 2026
|FY 2025
|Var. %
|France
|1,078.3
|1,038.1
|+3.9%
|Belgium
|271.2
|322.8
|-16.0%
|Spain
|317.1
|311.9
|+1.7%
|United Kingdom
|395.5
|490.9
|-19.4%
|Austria
|149.4
|187.4
|-20.2%
|Italy
|38.5
|28.5
|+34.9%
|Revenues
|2,250.0
|2,379.6
|-5.4%
Analysis of the change in revenues per segment
B2C – sales of cars to private customers (89% of revenues)
B2C segment revenue – corresponding to sales of refurbished and pre-registered cars to private customers – amounted to €1,994.2 million in 2026, down -5.5% compared to fiscal year 2025.
Revenue from the refurbished cars segment reached €1,480.5 million, down -4.9%, including a volume effect of -2.7% and a price/mix effect of -2.2%. This change reflects two distinct dynamics. On the one hand, the operational transitions ongoing in the United Kingdom and Austria led, as anticipated, to a -16.7% decline in volumes (-9.4% in the second half) in these two countries. On the other hand, the Group's other countries posted growth of +5.9% (+11.1% in the second half), in a used car market for vehicles under 8 years old down -5.9%. This outperformance is driven by the strong acceleration of the customer purchasing channel (C2B), where volumes grew by +27.2% in the second half.
Revenue from the pre-registered cars segment amounted to €513.6 million, down -7.3% compared to fiscal year 2025, including a volume effect of -9.3% and a price/mix effect of +2.0%. After a slight decline in the first half (-3.4%), volumes were impacted in the third quarter (-20.0%) by the repercussions of the Middle East conflict on this segment, in line with the expectations communicated at the first-half 2026 results presentation. The decline narrowed in the fourth quarter (-10.0%), thanks to the Group's ability to seize purchasing opportunities for ICE pre-registered vehicles from the end of the third quarter, particularly in France.
B2B – sales of cars to professional customers (6% of revenues)
B2B segment revenue amounted to €134.7 million in 2026, down -7.2% compared with fiscal year 2025, reflecting a -1.4% volume effect and a -5.8% price effect. To meet its customers' growing demand for more affordable vehicles, the Group now refurbishes and sells in B2C a larger share of the vehicles sourced from private customers. Consequently, the vehicles sold in B2B are older and have higher mileage.
Services (5% of revenues)
Revenue generated by services amounted to €121.1 million in fiscal year 2026, a limited decline of -2.1% compared to 2025. Interest rate levels weighed on the penetration rate of financing solutions, which stood at 42.2%, compared to 43.8% in 2025. These impacts were offset by the expansion of the Group's warranty, insurance and financing offerings, notably with the launch of Aramis FlexiFi9 in France, a financing solution with reduced monthly payments.
Analysis of the change in revenues per country
Revenue generated in France in fiscal year 2026 reached €1,078.3 million, up +3.9%. In a market for used vehicles under 8 years old down -8.1%, volumes grew by +2.8%, representing an outperformance of +10.9 points. France returned to strong growth in refurbished vehicle volumes in the second half (+13.3%), driven notably by the expansion of its network, which now comprises 40 customer centers (+4 openings during the fiscal year). It also limited the decline in pre-registered vehicles in the fourth quarter by seizing purchasing opportunities for ICE vehicles.
Revenue generated in Belgium in fiscal year 2026 amounted to €271.2 million, down -16.0% compared to 2025. This decrease reflects the contraction of the pre-registered vehicles segment (-33.8% in volume). In a market down -6.2%, refurbished vehicle volumes grew by +3.1%.
In Spain, revenue generated in fiscal year 2026 reached €317.1 million, up +1.7% compared to 2025, with volumes rising +2.7% in a slightly expanding market (+0.3%). This performance was driven by the strong acceleration of the customer purchasing channel (C2B): in the second half, one in two vehicles delivered to private customers was sourced through this channel, compared with one in four a year earlier. By broadening the range of vehicles offered to customers, this channel enabled Spain to achieve its best historical unit margin levels over the fiscal year. The Group also continued to expand its customer centers network, opening a new location in Murcia in the fourth quarter.
In the United Kingdom, revenue amounted to €395.5 million, down -19.4% compared with 2025. The Group is continuing its operational transition in this geography. In line with its stated strategy, it deliberately scaled back unprofitable activities: higher unit margins offsetting decline in volumes (-13.9%). The Group also strengthened its local footprint by opening its first two asset-light customer centers, in Stockport and Bristol.
In Austria, revenue for fiscal year 2026 amounted to €149.4 million, down -20.2% compared to 2025. The Group is continuing to deploy its operational levers in the country. Volumes grew sequentially in the second half, supported by the expansion of customer purchasing channel (C2B), whose share of B2C deliveries almost quadrupled year-on-year, and the opening of a new customer center in Salzburg.
In Italy, revenue rose by +34.9% compared with 2025, reaching €38.5 million. B2C volumes surged by +43.0% in a market down -5.5%. The Group continues to expand its operations, notably opening a customer center in Bologna at fiscal year-end.
INCOME STATEMENT
Condensed income statement 10
|In millions of euros
|Reported basis
|FY 2026
|FY 2025
|Var. %
|Revenues
|2,250.0
|2,379.6
|-5.4%
|Gross margin
|264.3
|281.0
|-5.9%
|Gross profit per B2C vehicle sold - GPU (€)
|2,316
|2,359
|-1.8%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|43.1
|67.8
|-36.5%
|Operating income (loss)
|8.5
|28.9
|-70.7%
|Net profit (loss)
|(3.1)
|19.9
|n.m.
Gross margin
In 2026, gross margin amounted to €264.3 million, down -5.9% compared to fiscal year 2025. Gross profit per B2C vehicle sold (GPU) reached €2,316 in 2026, compared to €2,359 in 2025 (-1.8%).
This change reflects three cyclical factors. First, market conditions were particularly challenging, most notably in France, the Group's leading market, where demand for used vehicles under 8 years old fell by -8.1%, temporarily weighing on unit margins. Second, in the second half, supply constraints on pre-registered vehicles linked to the Middle East conflict created an unfavorable mix effect, as this segment declined particularly in the countries where the Group records its highest unit margins. Finally, interest rate levels weighed on the penetration rate of financing solutions, which stood at 42.2% compared to 43.8% in 2025.
These effects were largely offset by the continuous improvement in unit margins in several of the Group's countries, notably Spain. Driven by the strong acceleration of the customer purchasing channel (C2B), which broadens the range of vehicles available to customers, Spain achieved its best historical unit margin levels.
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA amounted to €43.1 million in 2026, compared to €67.8 million in 2025 (-36.5%).
Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses amounted to €221.2 million, compared with €213.1 million in 2025. This increase was primarily driven by approximately €6 million in marketing investments. The Group invested in its brands to support its long-term growth, stepped up its customer acquisition efforts in France amid a declining market, and raised awareness of its customer purchasing (C2B) offering, a strategic channel.
Operating income
Operating income for fiscal year 2026 amounted to €8.5 million compared to €28.9 million in 2025.
In addition to adjusted EBITDA, operating income includes:
- -€1.7 million of personnel expenses related to share-based payments; restructuring and other non-recurring costs of -€2.1 million; depreciation and amortization of -€30.8 million (including -€15.7 million related to IFRS 16).
Net income
Net income for fiscal year 2026 amounted to -€3.1 million compared to +€19.9 million in 2025. It includes:
- financial result of -€7.2 million, including net financial debt cost of -€2.7 million and financial expenses on lease liabilities (IFRS 16) of -€4.3 million; corporate income tax, totaling -€4.4 million.
CASH FLOW AND FINANCIAL STRUCTURE
Inventory and operating working capital requirements
|In millions of euros
|Reported basis
|Sep 30, 2026
|Mar 31, 2026
|Sep 30, 2025
|Inventories
|209.7
|225.3
|216.2
|Trade receivables
|36.5
|35.9
|36.1
|Other current assets (excl. non-operational items)
|44.9
|28.1
|40.4
|Trade payables
|94.8
|87.5
|89.4
|Other current liabilities (excl. non-operational items)
|63.5
|58.1
|61.2
|Other items
|5.3
|5.4
|5.4
|Operating working capital requirements
|127.5
|138.3
|136.8
|In days of revenues
|21
|22
|21
Operating working capital amounted to €127.5 million as of September 30, 2026, an improvement of €9.3 million over the fiscal year. It remained stable at 21 days of revenue, a benchmark level among automotive retailers.
This reflects the Group's constant discipline in inventory management across all its geographies: inventories amounted to €209.7 million, compared to €216.2 million as of September 30, 2025.
Cash position
|In millions of euros
|Reported basis
|FY 2026
|FY 2025
|Net debt at opening
|6.1
|61.0
|Adjusted EBITDA
|+43.1
|+67.8
|Change in operating working capital requirement
|+9.3
|+24.9
|Disbursement of personnel liabilities related to acquisitions
|-20.1
|-7.0
|Other transaction-related cash flow
|-9.2
|-0.5
|Subtotal of cash flow from transactions
|+23.0
|+85.3
|Capex
|-15.2
|-10.4
|Acquisitions of subsidiaries (excl. fees)
|-13.9
|+0.0
|Other investment-related cash flow
|+2.4
|+5.8
|Sub-total of cash flow from investing activities
|-26.7
|-4.7
|Interest paid
|-2.8
|-4.1
|Lease charges (IFRS 16 - interest and capital)
|-19.8
|-17.9
|Other financing-related flow (excl. issuing and repayment of borrowings)
|-1.1
|-3.7
|Sub-total of cash flow from financing activities
|-23.8
|-25.7
|Net debt at closing
|33.6
|6.1
Net debt amounted to €33.6 million as of September 30, 2026, compared with €6.1 million as of September 30, 2025. This €27.5 million increase primarily reflects the scheduled €34.0 million earn-out payment for Motordepot (the Group's UK subsidiary) in January 2026, and breaks down as follows:
- +€11.1 million of cash generation11, driven by EBITDA contribution and the reduction in operating working capital requirements; -€34.0 million payment for the scheduled Motordepot earn-out (£30 million), in January 2026. Aramis Group is now free of any commitment relating to acquisition earn-out payments; -€2.1 million of share buybacks as part of the Group's plan to cover the performance share plan; -€2.8 million of net financial debt cost (excluding financial expenses on lease liabilities (IFRS 16)).
Aramis Group's balance sheet ratios thus remain healthy. As of September 30, 2026, the Group has undrawn and unconditional credit lines of approximately €200 million.
OUTLOOK
Amid a particularly uncertain macroeconomic environment in 2027, most notably in France, its primary market, and challenging market conditions at the start of the fiscal year, Aramis Group intends to pursue the convergence of its entities towards its operating system, while maintaining strict discipline on costs and inventories.
Against this backdrop of limited short-term visibility, the Group remains confident in its ability to gain market share and sets the following targets for fiscal year 2027:
- Total B2C vehicles sold of between 110,000 and 120,000 units; Adjusted EBITDA of between €25 and €50 million.
Over the medium term12, Aramis Group confirms its objectives, underpinned by structural competitive advantages within a massive and fragmented European used vehicle market:
- Average annual organic growth in total B2C vehicle volumes“high single-digit”; Adjusted EBITDA of approximately 5% of revenues.
***
Status of statutory auditors' procedures:
During its meeting on November 25, 2026, the Board of Directors of Aramis Group approved the consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2026, ended September 30, 2026. The audit procedures on the consolidated financial statements and the verification work on sustainability information have been completed. The certification report on the consolidated financial statements will be issued after verification of the management report. The report on sustainability information is being issued.
Next financial information:
2027 first-quarter activity: January 26, 2027 (after market close)
2027 first-half results: May 19, 2027 (after market close)
2027 third-quarter activity: July 22, 2027 (after market close)
2027 annual results: November 24, 2027 (after market close)
Aramis Group is the European leader for B2C online used car sales and operates in six countries. A fast-growing group, an e-commerce expert and a vehicle refurbishing pioneer, Aramis Group takes action each day for more sustainable mobility with an offering that is part of the circular economy. Founded in 2001, it has been revolutionizing its market for 25 years, focused on ensuring the satisfaction of its customers and capitalizing on digital technology and employee engagement to create value for all its stakeholders. With annual revenues of more than €2.2 billion, Aramis Group sells more than 114,000 B2C vehicles and welcomes more than 70 million visitors across all its digital platforms each year. The Group employs more than 2,500 people and has nine industrial-scale refurbishing centers throughout Europe. Aramis Group is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (Ticker: ARAMI – ISIN: FR0014003U94)
Disclaimer
Certain information included in this press release is not historical data but forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions about current and future business strategies and the environment in which Aramis Group operates, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results or performance, or the results or other events, to be materially different from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified in Chapter 4“Risk Factors and Control Environment” of the Universal Registration Document dated December 18, 2025, filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) under number D.25-0778 and available on the Group's website () and on the AMF website (). These forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. This press release does not contain or constitute an offer of securities or an invitation or inducement to invest in securities in France, the United States or any other jurisdiction.
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APPENDICES
Net profit and loss
|In € thousands
|FY 2025-2026
|FY 2024-2025
|Revenues
|2,249,971
|2,379,619
|Cost of goods and services sold
|(1,848,531)
|(1,965,215)
|Other purchases and external expenses
|(195,751)
|(185,134)
|Taxes and duties
|(7,527)
|(6,874)
|Personnel expenses
|(151,289)
|(147,258)
|Personnel expenses related to share-based payments
|(1,742)
|(3,062)
|Personnel expenses related to acquisitions
|-
|(3,552)
|Provisions and impairment
|(6,271)
|(11,965)
|Transaction costs
|(479)
|(32)
|Other operating income
|3,583
|10,481
|Other operating expenses
|(2,720)
|(7,269)
|Operating income (loss) before depreciation, amortization and impairment
|39,245
|59,739
|Depreciation, amortization and impairment related to PP&E and intangible assets
|(15,061)
|(15,854)
|Amortization of right-of-use assets related to leases
|(15,713)
|(14,951)
|Gain on bargain price
|-
|-
|Operating income (loss)
|8,471
|28,934
|Cost of net financial debt
|(2,694)
|(3,976)
|Financial expenses on lease liabilities
|(4,333)
|(4,389)
|Other financial income
|18
|1,533
|Other financial expenses
|(174)
|-
|Net financial income (expenses)
|(7,182)
|(6,832)
|Income (loss) before tax
|1,289
|22,102
|Income tax
|(4,376)
|(2,236)
|Net income (loss)
|(3,087)
|19,866
|Attributable to owners of the Company
|(3,087)
|19,866
|Attributable to non-controlling interests
|-
|-
Statement of financial position
|In € thousands
|Sep 30, 2026
|Mar 31, 2026
|Sep 30, 2025
|Goodwill
|64,453
|63,994
|63,828
|Other intangible assets
|49,889
|51,861
|53,334
|Property, plant and equipment
|30,660
|27,846
|28,929
|Right-of-use assets related to leases
|86,046
|86,902
|86,224
|Other non-current financial assets, including derivatives
|1,654
|1,503
|1,403
|Deferred tax assets
|10,522
|11,591
|12,674
|Non-current assets
|243,223
|243,697
|246,392
|Inventories
|209,679
|225,315
|216,220
|Assets sold with a buy-back commitment
|-
|-
|-
|Trade receivables
|36,504
|35,862
|36,064
|Current tax receivables
|2,009
|1,276
|1,119
|Other current assets
|46,585
|29,538
|41,657
|Cash and cash equivalents
|38,162
|34,573
|46,664
|Current assets
|332,939
|326,564
|341,724
|Total assets
|576,163
|570,261
|588,116
|Share capital
|1,657
|1,657
|1,657
|Additional paid-in capital
|271,165
|271,165
|271,165
|Reserves and retained earnings
|(67,243)
|(67,140)
|(86,299)
|Unrealized exchange losses
|1,244
|(128)
|(689)
|Profit (loss) attributable to owners of the Company
|(3,087)
|65
|19,866
|Equity attributable to owners of the Company
|203,736
|205,619
|205,700
|Non-controlling interests
|-
|-
|-
|Total equity
|203,736
|205,619
|205,700
|Non-current financial debt
|27,573
|28,140
|28,312
|Non-current lease liabilities
|75,126
|76,400
|76,351
|Non-current provisions
|5,986
|6,027
|6,144
|Deferred tax liabilities
|8,948
|9,250
|9,337
|Non-current personnel liabilities associated with current acquisitions
|-
|-
|-
|Other non-current liabilities
|5,597
|5,734
|5,437
|Non-current liabilities
|123,229
|125,551
|125,581
|Current financial debt
|44,185
|46,190
|38,425
|Current lease liabilities
|16,733
|16,229
|15,472
|Current provisions
|7,139
|7,137
|7,850
|Trade payables
|94,821
|87,451
|89,354
|Current tax liabilities
|309
|1,520
|1,010
|Current personnel liabilities associated with current acquisitions
|-
|-
|20,380
|Other current liabilities
|86,011
|80,563
|84,344
|Current liabilities
|249,197
|239,090
|256,835
|Total equity and liabilities
|576,163
|570,261
|588,116
Cash-flow statement
|In € thousands
|FY 2025-2026
|FY 2024-2025
|Net income (loss)
|(3,087)
|19,866
|Adjustments for depreciation, amortization and provisions
|29,867
|34,028
|Adjustments for income tax
|4,376
|2,236
|Adjustments for net financial income (expense)
|7,182
|6,832
|Items reclassified under cash from investing activities
|(160)
|283
|Expense related to share-based payments
|1,742
|3,062
|Other non-cash items
|(3)
|(38)
|Change in personnel liabilities related to acquisitions
|(20,115)
|(3,448)
|Change in working capital requirement
|7,728
|27,835
|Income tax paid
|(4,507)
|(5,385)
|Net cash from (used in) operating activities
|23,023
|85,270
|Acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
|(15,176)
|(10,428)
|Proceeds from disposals of assets
|2,610
|5,949
|Change in loans and other financial assets
|(251)
|(194)
|Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired
|(13,918)
|-
|Interest received
|-
|-
|Net cash from (used in) investing activities
|(26,735)
|(4,674)
|Proceeds from borrowings
|34,676
|3,734
|Repayment of borrowings
|(34,572)
|(64,509)
|Purchase/sale of treasury shares
|(2,077)
|(3,657)
|Interest paid
|(7,077)
|(7,390)
|Other financial expenses paid and income received
|19
|8
|Net cash from (used in) financing activities
|(9,032)
|(71,814)
|Effect of changes in exchange rate
|169
|(348)
|Net change in cash
|(12,576)
|8,435
|Cash and cash equivalents at opening
|45,372
|36,937
|Cash and cash equivalents at closing
|32,796
|45,372
Reconciliation of gross profit per unit (GPU)
|In € thousands
|Reported basis
|FY 2025-2026
|FY 2024-2025
|Change (%)
|Revenues
|2,249,971
|2,379,619
|-5.4%
|Cost of goods and services sold
|(1,848,531)
|(1,965,215)
|-5.9%
|Gross profit (consolidated data)
|401,441
|414,403
|-3.1%
|Cost of transport and refurbishing
|(137,190)
|(133,446)
|+2.8%
|Gross profit
|264,251
|280,958
|-5.9%
|Number of B2C vehicles sold (units)
|114,074
|119,109
|-4.2%
|Gross profit per unit of B2C vehicle sold – GPU (€)
|2,316
|2,359
|-1.8%
Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA
|In € thousands
|Reported basis
|FY 2025-2026
|FY 2024-2025
|Change (%)
|Operating income (loss) before depreciation, amortization and impairment of non-current assets
|39,245
|59,739
|-34.3%
|Personnel expenses related to share-based payments
|1,742
|3,062
|-43.1%
|Personnel expenses related to acquisitions
|-
|3,552
|-100.0%
|Transaction costs
|479
|32
|n.m.
|Restructuring costs
|1,623
|1,427
|+13.7%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|43,089
|67,812
|-36.5%
Breakdown of operating working capital requirement
|In € thousands
|Reported basis
|Sep 30, 2026
|Mar 31, 2026
|Sep 30, 2025
|Inventories
|209,679
|225,313
|216,220
|Trade receivables
|36,504
|35,862
|36,064
|Trade payables
|(94,821)
|(87,451)
|(89,354)
|Other current assets
|46,574
|29,530
|41,646
|Restatements related to the other current assets item:
|- Payroll and social security receivables
|(289)
|(637)
|(489)
|- Tax receivables other than those related to VAT
|(517)
|(341)
|(167)
|- Other items not related to operating WCR
|(848)
|(420)
|(544)
|Other current liabilities
|(86,011)
|(80,563)
|(84,344)
|Restatements related to the other current liabilities item:
|- Social security liabilities
|20,188
|20,695
|21,503
|- Tax liabilities other than those related to VAT
|1,571
|1,240
|1,085
|- Debt on securities acquisition
|-
|-
|-
|- Items under“other liabilities” not related to conversion premiums and environmental bonuses
|772
|519
|594
|Deferred income – non-current
|(5,297)
|(5,434)
|(5,437)
|Operating working capital requirement (A)
|127,504
|138,313
|136,778
|Revenues over last 12 months (B)
|2,249,971
|2,300,449
|2,379,619
|OWC requirement expressed in days of revenues (A/B multiplied by 365)
|21
|22
|21
Reconciliation of net debt with net financial debt under IFRS
|In € thousands
|Reported basis
|Sep 30, 2026
|Mar 31, 2026
|Sep 30, 2025
|Borrowings and liabilities with credit institutions (incl. RCF)
|19,777
|18,933
|22,685
|Miscellaneous financial liabilities
|46,615
|53,531
|28,793
|Bank overdrafts
|5,366
|1,788
|1,291
|Cash and cash equivalents
|(38,162)
|(34,573)
|(46,664)
|Net financial debt13
|33,595
|39,679
|6,105
|Lease liabilities
|91,859
|92,629
|91,823
|Liabilities relating to minority shareholder put options
|-
|-
|13,969
|IFRS net financial debt
|125,454
|132,308
|111,896
1 Used car market for vehicles under 8 years old, on average across the Group's 4 geographies (excluding the United Kingdom and Austria), sourced from S&P Global and Aramis Group
2 Net Promoter Score, a widely used indicator of customer satisfaction
3 Employee Net Promoter Score, a widely-used indicator to measure employee engagement
4 Net change in cash over the fiscal year (-€12.6m), adjusted for the Motordepot earn-out payment (€34m), share buybacks as part of the Long-Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) (€2.1m) and the net change in borrowings excluding IFRS 16 (-€12.8m)
5 Net financial debt excluding lease liabilities (IFRS 16)
6 By medium term, the Group means a three- to five-year horizon, corresponding to fiscal years 2028 to 2030
7 Nicolas Chartier serves as Chairman and CEO of the Company, while Guillaume Paoli is Deputy CEO, based on a rotation every two years
8 Aramis FlexiFi is a lease-purchase financing solution with reduced monthly payments and no mandatory down payment, available on a selection of refurbished cars
9 cf. note 8
10 See appendices for the reconciliation of gross profit and adjusted EBITDA
11 Net change in cash over the fiscal year (-€12.6m), adjusted for the Motordepot earn-out payment (€34m), share buybacks as part of the Long-Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) (€2.1m) and the net change in borrowings excluding IFRS 16 (-€12.8m)
12 cf. footnote 6
13 Net financial debt excluding lease liabilities (IFRS 16) and minority shareholder put options
Attachment
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Press Release - ARAMIS GROUP - 2026 Annual Results
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