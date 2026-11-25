Our Logo

Cavalier Moving Team

Picture of our truck during the move

Richmond movers offer complete home moving services across Chesterfield County, from Midlothian and Chester to Brandermill and Moseley.

- Josh Wright, Co-Owner, Cavalier MovingRICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Chesterfield County continues to be one of the fastest-growing places in Virginia, and more households than ever are moving into, out of and within the county. Cavalier Moving, a moving company with locations in Richmond and Midlothian, is meeting that demand with full-service residential moving designed to take the stress off Chesterfield County families.Chesterfield added 5,905 residents between July 2024 and July 2025, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates, the largest one-year gain in the Richmond region. With new neighborhoods opening and longtime residents upsizing, downsizing and relocating, local demand for reliable movers keeps rising."Chesterfield is home for a lot of our team, and it's where we do a huge share of our moves," said Josh Wright, co-owner of Cavalier Moving. "Families here want a mover who shows up on time, treats their home with care and gets them settled without surprises. That's the standard we hold ourselves to on every job."A complete residential moving serviceCavalier Moving's residential moving service covers every step of a home move, so customers can choose as much or as little help as they need:Packing services: Professional packing with quality materials, including careful wrapping for fragile items, artwork and electronics.Furniture protection: Furniture is padded and wrapped before it leaves the home, and floors and doorways are protected throughout the move.Disassembly and reassembly: Crews take apart beds, tables and other large furniture and put them back together at the new home.Loading and transport: Trained movers load each truck carefully and deliver belongings safely across town or across the state.Unloading and placement: Furniture and boxes go straight into the right rooms, so the new home is ready to live in faster.Serving every corner of Chesterfield CountyCavalier Moving serves households throughout the county, including Midlothian, Chester, Chesterfield Courthouse, Brandermill, Woodlake, Moseley, Matoaca and Ettrick. The company handles everything from apartment and townhome moves to large family homes, as well as long-distance moves for residents relocating out of Virginia."Every move is different. One family is moving across the street in Brandermill, another is moving from Chester to North Carolina. We plan each job around the home, the schedule and the family," said Rooke Crouch, co-owner of Cavalier Moving.Why Chesterfield families choose Cavalier MovingAs trusted Richmond movers, Cavalier Moving is known for clear communication, careful crews and upfront estimates. The company is available 24/7 to answer questions and schedule moves, and it offers free quotes for homeowners and renters across the region.Tips for a smooth move in Chesterfield CountyBook early: Weekends and month-end dates fill up fastest, especially in spring and summer.Check HOA and neighborhood rules: Many Chesterfield communities have rules about moving trucks, parking and move times.Plan for school enrollment: Families moving within the county should confirm school zones before choosing a move date.Declutter before packing: Fewer items mean a faster, more affordable move.To request a free moving quote, visit cavaliermoving.About Cavalier MovingCavalier Moving is a Richmond-area moving company with locations in Richmond and Midlothian, Virginia. The company provides residential, commercial, local and long-distance moving services across the greater Richmond region, including Chesterfield, Henrico, Hanover and the City of Richmond.

Rooke Crouch

Cavalier Moving

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Cavalier Moving Brings Full-Service Residential Moving to Chesterfield County Households News Provided By Rotate Digital November 25, 2026, 16:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.