On December 1, supporters nationwide can give toys or make a monetary donation to help bring Christmas joy to children in need.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Marine Toys for Tots Invites Communities to Give Back on Giving TOYSdayOn December 1st, every gift can help a child make a Christmas memory.On Tuesday, December 1st, Marine Toys for Tots will mark Giving Tuesday with its annual Giving TOYSday campaign, inviting supporters across the country to help create joyful holiday memories for children and families who may need a little extra support this Christmas season.Since 1947, Toys for Tots has delivered hope and joy to children in need, distributing more than 732 million toys, books, and games to over 325 million disadvantaged children nationwide. What began as a simple act of kindness has grown into the Nation's most recognized charitable programs, powered by the dedication of Marines, Toys for Tots Coordinators, volunteers, and the generosity of local communities, National Corporate Partners, and donors who believe every child deserves to experience the magic of Christmas.For families facing hardships, the holiday season can be one of the most difficult times of the year. While others are making wish lists and counting down to Christmas morning, many parents are lying awake at night wondering how they will provide gifts for their children. As everyday expenses continue to stretch household budgets, the simple joy of seeing a child's face light up on Christmas morning can feel impossible.That's where Toys for Tots supporters can help make a difference this Giving TOYSday.“Giving TOYSday represents the spirit of generosity that has fueled the Toys for Tots mission for nearly 80 years,” said Lieutenant General Jim Laster, U.S. Marines (Retired), President and CEO of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.“Every donation made on Giving TOYSday helps create moments that families will remember for years to come. Children get to experience the joy of waking up on Christmas morning with gifts to open, smiles on their faces, and the excitement of knowing they haven't been forgotten. For families, that generosity offers reassurance during a difficult time and the comfort of knowing their community cares. That's the power of generosity, and that's what makes Giving TOYSday so incredibly impactful.”This Giving TOYSday, the Marine Toys for Tots Program invites individuals, families, businesses, and organizations to come together to support children in need. Whether through a monetary donation, toy donation, or by helping spread awareness of the Program's mission, every act of generosity helps ensure more disadvantaged children experience the wonder of Christmas and more families feel supported during the holidays.Together, we can help deliver more than toys this holiday season. We can deliver joy, hope, and the reminder that no child should ever feel forgotten.Join us this Giving TOYSday and help create magical Christmas memories for children in need.To find your local Toys for Tots Campaign or make a donation, visit toysfortots.MEDIA CONTACTTed SilvesterChief Revenue OfficerMarine Toys for Tots Foundation(703) 649-2021...

Ted Silvestor

Marine Toys for Tots Foundation

+1 703-649-2021

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Marine Toys for Tots Launches Annual Giving TOYSday Campaign News Provided By Associated Television International November 25, 2026, 16:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Companies, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Military Industry



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