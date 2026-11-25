2023+ Ford Super Duty XB EVO Headlights

2023+ Ford Super Duty XB Hybrid Headlights

2023+ Ford Super Duty Supercharged Drivers

New flagship XB Evo, XB Evo Hybrid and optional Supercharged Drivers expand lighting options for Ford's heavy-duty trucks.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Morimoto, the flagship automotive lighting brand of Driven Lighting Group, announces the launch of its XB Evo and XB Evo Hybrid headlights for the 2023+ Ford Super Duty. Introduced November 23, the new lineup gives Super Duty owners two distinct headlight packages and an optional off-road power upgrade, combining purpose-built optical engineering with vehicle-specific styling.

XB Evo: Each flagship XB Evo headlight features two proprietary Ishida Bi-LED projectors and two D-Optic high-beam assist optics, designed to produce a broad low-beam distribution and extended high-beam reach. The included Signal Swap keys enable owners to select white or amber daytime running lights (DRLs) and sequential or fade-off turn signals. The XB Evo also features a welcome sequence and Morimoto's Frost-Free lens heating system to help minimize frost accumulation in winter conditions.

XB Evo Hybrid: The XB Evo Hybrid retains the dual Bi-LED projector design while offering a lower-cost alternative with fixed white DRLs and fade-off turn signals. Both headlight packages carry a five-year limited warranty and are designed to meet applicable U.S. road-lighting standards in their standard configuration.

Supercharged Drivers: The optional Supercharged Drivers are compatible with both headlight packages and boost low- and high-beam intensity by 30–50% compared with the standard drivers. They are strictly for off-road use; the standard drivers must be reinstalled for public-road operation.

Vehicle compatibility: The headlights are designed for 2023+ North American Ford Super Duty trucks equipped with factory halogen, LED reflector or LED projector headlights. Trucks originally equipped with halogen headlights require a factory LED-style grille or a Morimoto XBG grille for proper fitment.

Product links and pricing

All three products are included in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

XB Evo Headlights (LF2-507) | $2,099 MAP

XB Evo Hybrid Headlights (LF2-507Y) | $1,699 MAP

Supercharged Drivers (LF2-DRVSC16) | $179 MAP

About Morimoto

Morimoto is the flagship automotive lighting brand of Driven Lighting Group, developing premium headlights, tail lights and auxiliary lighting for automotive enthusiasts. Learn more at MorimotoHID.

Patrick Born

Driven Lighting Group

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Morimoto Launches XB Evo Headlights for the 2023+ Ford Super Duty News Provided By Patrick Born, Driven Lighting Group November 25, 2026, 16:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.