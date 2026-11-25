2025+ Toyota 4Runner XB EVO Headlights

2025+ Toyota 4Runner XB Hybrid Headlights

2025+ Toyota 4Runner Supercharged Drivers

Two LED headlight packages and optional Supercharged Drivers bring next-generation lighting to Toyota's sixth-generation 4Runner.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Morimoto, the flagship automotive lighting brand of Driven Lighting Group, announces the launch of its XB Evo and XB Evo Hybrid headlights for the 2025+ Toyota 4Runner. Introduced November 23, the headlights are built on Morimoto's LF2-528 platform and engineered for North American vehicles.

XB Evo: The flagship XB Evo combines proprietary Ishida Bi-LED projector technology with dedicated low- and high-beam assist optics for increased visibility. Included Signal Swap keys let owners select white or amber daytime running lights (DRLs) and sequential or fade-off turn signals. A welcome sequence and the Frost-Free lens heating system round out the package, helping reduce frost buildup in cold, wet conditions.

XB Evo Hybrid: The XB Evo Hybrid uses the same core Bi-LED projector technology at a lower price, with fixed white DRLs and fade-off turn signals. Both headlight packages are backed by a five-year limited warranty and designed to meet applicable U.S. road-lighting standards with their standard drivers installed.

Supercharged Drivers: Optional Supercharged Drivers are compatible with both headlight packages and increase low- and high-beam intensity by 30–50% over the standard drivers. This upgrade is strictly for off-road use; the original drivers must be reinstalled before returning to public roads.

For the 4Runner launch, Morimoto partnered with 4Runner Lifestyle through Overland Depot, providing early product access and a behind-the-scenes look at development. The partnership included launch content produced in Southern Utah for the 4Runner enthusiast community. Morimoto designed, engineered, developed and tested the headlights independently.

Product links and pricing

All three products are included in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

4Runner XB Evo (LF2-528) | $1,799 MAP

4Runner XB Evo Hybrid (LF2-528Y) | $1,489 MAP

Supercharged Drivers (LF2-DRVSC27) | $179 MAP

About Morimoto

Morimoto is the flagship automotive lighting brand of Driven Lighting Group, developing premium headlights, tail lights and auxiliary lighting for automotive enthusiasts. Learn more at MorimotoHID.

Patrick Born

Driven Lighting Group

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Morimoto Launches XB Evo Headlights for the 2025+ Toyota 4Runner

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Morimoto Launches XB Evo Headlights for the 2025+ Toyota 4Runner News Provided By Patrick Born, Driven Lighting Group November 25, 2026, 16:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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