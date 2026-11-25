Attorney Juan Burgos

Plain-language videos on bankruptcy and Florida car accident law are on YouTube and the firm's website in three languages, with new topics added over time.

- Juan C. BurgosORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Juan Burgos Law, an Orlando bankruptcy and personal injury firm, has published free explainer videos that break down Florida bankruptcy and car accident law in plain language. Every video is available in English, Spanish and Portuguese on the firm's YouTube channel and in a matching education section of its website. More than 70 videos are now public, counting the short versions made for phones, and the library keeps growing as new topics are added.The videos cover personal and business bankruptcy and auto accidents in Florida. Each one takes a question that Central Florida families and business owners ask and answers it with simple animation. For individuals, examples include how Chapter 7 works in Florida, how a Chapter 13 repayment plan works, and whether a person can keep a house or car. For business owners, the videos explain Subchapter V, the streamlined form of Chapter 11 reorganization created for small businesses, and when closing a business makes more sense than reorganizing it.The auto accident videos explain Florida car accident insurance, starting with what no-fault coverage pays, when an injured person can claim pain and suffering, and how uninsured motorist coverage works. More auto accident topics are coming soon.The library also follows changes in the law. The Bankruptcy Threshold Adjustment Act (H.R. 7730), signed on November 10, 2026, raised the Subchapter V debt limit to $7.5 million for cases filed on or after that date. The subject matters locally. The U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Florida, which includes Orlando, received 324 Subchapter V cases in the 12 months ending June 30, 2026, the most of any bankruptcy district in the country, according to the court's August 2026 newsletter."Bankruptcy law is hard enough to follow in a first language," said Juan C. Burgos, founder of Juan Burgos Law. "People deserve a clear explanation, in the language they speak at home, before they make a decision about their debts."The videos are meant to explain complex legal issues in a simple way. They give general information, are not legal advice, do not replace a consultation with a licensed attorney, and use fictional characters. The Spanish and Portuguese versions are adapted for each audience instead of being translated word for word. Attorney Juan C. Burgos reviews each script before it is published.New videos are added to the YouTube channel, @JuanBurgosLaw, over time. A written version of each answer appears with its video in the firm's education section, which is also available in Spanish and in Portuguese.Sources: The White House, "Congressional Bills H.R. 997, H.R. 1703, H.R. 1945, and H.R. 7730 Signed into Law," November 10, 2026; U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Middle District of Florida, "Case Filings Are Indeed Up," Court Connection newsletter, August 2026.About Juan Burgos LawJuan Burgos Law is a bankruptcy and personal injury law firm based in Orlando, Florida, led by attorney Juan C. Burgos (Florida Bar No. 84056). The firm represents individuals and commercial enterprises throughout Central Florida in Chapter 7, Chapter 11, Chapter 13, and Subchapter V bankruptcy proceedings before the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Florida, providing direct counsel in English, Spanish, and Portuguese.Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. Hiring an attorney is an important decision that should not be based solely on advertising. Juan Burgos Law is a debt relief agency. We help people file for bankruptcy relief under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.

Juan C Burgos

Juan Burgos Law

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Bankruptcy Explained in Spanish, Portuguese and English in Free Videos From Juan Burgos Law News Provided By Juan Burgos Law November 25, 2026, 16:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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