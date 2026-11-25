Flotechs Plumbing & Heating, a licensed and insured contractor based in Yonkers, NY, provides oil-to-gas conversions, plumbing, heating, and cooling services across southern Westchester County.

A residential natural gas heating system featuring a wall-mounted Navien unit and copper piping.

New state law ends free utility hookups for homes switching to natural gas

- Josh Benjamin, President of FlotechsYONKERS, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Westchester homeowners planning to switch from oil heat to natural gas have less than four weeks before the job gets more expensive, according to Flotechs Plumbing & Heating, a Yonkers plumbing company.Starting December 19, a new state law requires anyone getting gas service at a home that doesn't already have it to pay for the pipe the utility installs to reach the house. Until now, under what's known as the "100-foot rule," Con Edison and other utilities generally ran that line at no direct cost to the homeowner and recovered the cost through everyone's rates."Most of our customers have no idea this is coming," said Josh Benjamin, president of Flotechs. "On a typical oil-to-gas conversion in Yonkers, Con Ed brings the gas from the street to the house and the homeowner never sees a bill for it. After December 19, they will."Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the repeal (S.8417/A.8888) in December 2025, with a one-year delay to give regulators time to write the rules. The law doesn't set a price. Con Edison and the state Public Service Commission will determine actual charges. During the debate over the bill, utility officials estimated hookups would average about $7,000 upstate and more downstate.Those rules aren't finished. The state Department of Public Service released its formal draft on Nov. 16, and a required public comment period means final rules will likely arrive after the law takes effect. The department has said Dec. 19 stands either way. It's also unclear whether a job will be judged by the date the application was filed, the date the homeowner signed or paid, or the date the gas was turned on."I can't promise anyone that filing in November gets them the old deal," Benjamin said. "But I can promise that waiting until January won't. If you're going to convert, get the application in now and ask Con Ed in writing how they'll handle it."The law changes who pays for the utility's pipe, not who owns it. Con Edison still builds and maintains its service line, and piping on the homeowner's side of the meter remains the homeowner's responsibility, same as today. Existing gas customers aren't affected.About Flotechs Plumbing & HeatingFlotechs Plumbing & Heating, Inc. is a licensed and insured plumbing, heating and air conditioning contractor based in Yonkers. The company has served more than 3,700 Westchester customers and handles oil-to-gas conversions, boilers, gas lines and 24/7 emergency service across southern Westchester. Flotechs is operator-qualified with Con Edison. More at flotechsplumbing.

Richard Lamendola

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Oil-to-Gas Conversions Get More Expensive Dec. 19, Yonkers Plumber Warns News Provided By brandbliss November 25, 2026, 16:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry



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