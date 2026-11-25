MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 25 (IANS) Sanjeev Sanyal, member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), on Wednesday visited Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd in Kolkata, where he was briefed on the defence shipyard's long-term growth strategy, export pipeline, and capacity expansion roadmap.

GRSE, a Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, currently possesses the capacity to concurrently construct 28 vessels of various classes, a figure set to rise to 32 following its ongoing brownfield expansion.

"The discussions focused on the company's strategic expansion, export opportunities and diversification initiatives, highlighting the importance of indigenous capabilities and infrastructure development in advancing India's maritime ambitions and the national vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat," GRSE stated in a post on X.

During his visit, Sanyal toured the company's Rabindranath Tagore Shipyard (RTS), Matangini Hazra Shipyard (MHS), and Rishi Bankim Shipyard (RBS), where officials apprised him of existing shipbuilding infrastructure and ongoing projects. The briefing also outlined GRSE's push into emerging maritime domains, including specialised research vessels, commercial shipbuilding, green and zero-emission platforms, and autonomous marine systems.

Beyond its core warship construction portfolio, GRSE is currently executing 13 export orders, including four vessels equipped with hybrid propulsion systems for a German client, alongside four research vessels. The shipyard has also secured a contract to build 15 hybrid ferries for the West Bengal government, having already delivered a next-generation, zero-emission electric ferry that is currently operational.

To support its next phase of growth, GRSE is executing capacity augmentation projects at Timber Pond, Damodar Yard, and a facility at Raichak in West Bengal, all acquired from the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Kolkata (SMPK). Additionally, the company has proposed setting up a greenfield shipyard on India's western seaboard.

Together, these infrastructure initiatives are designed to expand GRSE's capability to build a broader spectrum of naval and commercial vessels while fostering an integrated maritime ecosystem spanning shipbuilding, ship repair, and green ship recycling. The company has also diversified into manufacturing 30 mm Naval Surface Guns and undertaking ship repair and refit operations.

Sanyal commended the shipyard's long-term strategic vision, infrastructure expansion plans, and technological diversification. The review aligns with the Centre's Maritime India Vision 2030 and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, which aim to build a self-reliant, globally competitive maritime sector and position India among the world's leading shipbuilding nations.