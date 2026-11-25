MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 25 (IANS) The US Commerce Department has lowered the antidumping cash deposits required on certain off-road tyres from several Indian manufacturers, including Apollo Tyres, CEAT, JK Tyre, MRF and TVS Srichakra. It raised the rate for a separate grouping that had previously faced no deposit.

In final results dated November 20 and published in the Federal Register on Wednesday, the department set a 2 per cent rate for the group that includes those five manufacturers, down from 3.78 per cent in the previous review. The new rates apply to covered imports entered for US consumption, or withdrawn from a warehouse for consumption, on or after publication.

Commerce set the rate for ATC Tires Private Ltd. and ATC Tires AP Private Limited at 2.17 per cent, down from 3.78 per cent. Mahansaria Tyres Private Limited, which was assigned the 3.78 per cent group rate in the earlier review, received an individual rate of 1.07 per cent.

Asian Tire Factory Ltd. and Lyallpur Rubber Mills moved the other way. The two, which Commerce listed together, had a zero rate in the previous review. They are among the producers and exporters assigned the 2 per cent rate in the latest review.

Commerce examined ATC and Mahansaria individually and used their results to calculate the rate for the companies it did not examine separately. The department said it changed ATC's margin after reviewing the record and comments on preliminary results issued in June.

Commerce said it intends to issue assessment instructions to Customs no earlier than 35 days after publication. If a timely court challenge is filed, the department will direct Customs not to finalise the affected entries while parties still have time to seek a statutory injunction.

The changes apply only to merchandise covered by the existing order on certain new pneumatic off-the-road tyres from India. They do not change tariffs on Indian tyres generally. Companies with an existing rate that were not covered by this review retain the applicable rate from the most recent completed proceeding in which they participated.