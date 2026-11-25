[For illustration, refer to MAP-SIP-I-Protocol-Emulator ]

Vikram Kulkarni, PhD, Sales Director at GL Communications Inc., states,“The latest enhancements to MAPSTM SIP-I provide greater flexibility in configuring and testing ISUP signaling across PSTN and IP networks. With expanded support for ISUP parameters, configurable signaling options, and simplified Python-based automation, telecom engineers can more effectively validate signaling gateways, troubleshoot interoperability issues, and execute repeatable SIP-I test scenarios.”

Key Enhancements in MAPSTM SIP-I

The latest release introduces several enhancements to improve ISUP signaling configuration and automated testing:



Access Transport and User-to-User Information (UUI): Supports Access Transport and UUI information elements within the ISUP body of SIP INVITE messages, enabling testing of additional ISUP signaling information

Configurable Subaddress Parameters: Provides profile-based configuration of subaddress parameters in the SIP/ISUP layer, allowing users to customize signaling information for specific test requirements

Vendor-Specific ISUP Parameters: Supports insertion of Lawful Interception Identifier (LIID), Communication Identity Number (CIN), and CCLID values within the ISUP layer of INVITE messages for vendor-specific signaling scenarios Simplified Python Client: Introduces a Python client distributed as a.whl package, simplifying integration with Python-based test automation workflows

Beyond these enhancements, MAPSTM SIP-I provides comprehensive SIP-I and SIP-T signaling emulation capabilities for evaluating signaling gateways, softswitches, and other devices under test. The solution supports SIP-I Profile C based on ITU-T Q.1912.5 and SIP-T based on IETF RFC 3372, with User Agent Client and User Agent Server emulation for call generation, reception, and signaling validation.

The emulator includes Message Editor, Script Editor, and Profile Editor tools for modifying SIP and ISUP messages, configuring signaling parameters, and creating customized call flows, including erroneous signaling scenarios. Users can schedule scripted tests and execute them remotely through CLI and APIs, supporting repeatable testing and automated interoperability validation.

For high-volume signaling and media testing, MAPSTM SIP-I supports up to 2,500 simultaneous calls and up to 250 calls per second with regular RTP traffic. RTP traffic generation is available with additional licensing, while SRTP emulation over TLS or SSL supports secure media testing requirements.

By combining enhanced ISUP parameter handling, flexible signaling configuration, customizable call scenarios, and automated test execution, GL's MAPSTM SIP-I Emulator provides a comprehensive solution for validating SIP-I and SIP-T signaling across PSTN and IP networks. The latest enhancements help telecom engineers reproduce complex signaling conditions, investigate interoperability issues, and improve the efficiency of signaling gateway and softswitch testing.

About GL Communications Inc.,

GL Communications is a global provider of voice testing and network testing solutions. GL's solutions verify the quality and reliability of all telecom networks.

Warm Regards,

Vikram Kulkarni, PhD

Sales Director

Phone: 301-670-4784 x114

Email: ...

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