Proliance Surgeons Data Breach: KeyFacts

Company: Proliance Surgeons, Inc., P.S., Seattle, Washington.

Discovered: September 2, 2026.

Announced: November 6, 2026.

Notification: Letters sent by U.S. mail or email beginning the week of November 9, 2026.

Affected: Patients, employees, and contractors. Proliance has not disclosed how many people were affected.

Company offer: Free Cyber Monitoring through Cyberscout, a TransUnion company, for individuals whose Social Security numbers were affected.

Prior breach: This is a new incident, separate from Proliance's February 2023 data breach.

What Happened in the Proliance Surgeons Data Breach?

On September 2, 2026, Proliance discovered unauthorized activity on its computer network. An investigation with a third-party cybersecurity vendor determined that an unauthorized actor accessed and obtained certain systems and files. Proliance completed its review of the affected files and finalized the list of individuals to notify on November 2, 2026.

What Information Was Exposed?

According to Proliance, the information varies by individual. For patients, it may include names, dates of birth, demographic information, patient account or medical record numbers, provider information, diagnostic and clinical information, insurance information, and, for some individuals, Social Security numbers. For employees and contractors, it may include names and Social Security numbers.

Who May Be Affected?

The investigation focuses on Proliance patients, employees, and contractors, including anyone who received a Proliance breach notice beginning the week of November 9, 2026.

What Legal Options Do Affected Individuals Have?

Edelson Lechtzin LLP

What Should Affected Individuals Do Now?



If eligible, enroll in the free Cyberscout monitoring by the deadline stated in your notice.

Place a free fraud alert or security freeze with Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion, and check your credit reports at AnnualCreditReport.com. Review health insurance explanation of benefits statements for services you did not receive, and report suspected identity theft to the Federal Trade Commission at IdentityTheft.gov.



Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492; Email: ...; or click HERE

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. Beyond data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, antitrust violations, ERISA benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

Media and Partnership Inquiries: Use the contact information above regarding interviews, co-counsel opportunities, and referral partnerships.

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