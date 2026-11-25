MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Madrid, November 25, 2026.- Listed technology services company Lleida.net (BME:LLN) (EPA:ALLLN) surpassed 20,000 active customers in November 2026, the highest figure in its history. During the pandemic, the company had 2,700.

Its current customer base is more than seven times larger than during the pandemic. Lleida.net began 2026 with 8,886 active customers and closed June with 12,545. It has added more than 7,400 since then.

The figure reflects Lleida.net's change of business model, as the company builds a base of thousands of end customers for certified electronic notification, certified electronic contracting and signature alongside its wholesale business.

Lleida.net counts each CIF or NIF (Spanish tax identification number) that is a single buyer as one effective customer, and each may hold several user accounts.

In the third quarter of 2026, Lleida.net billed 4,902 customers, 44% more than a year earlier and the highest figure in its quarterly series. September, with 2,656 billed customers, was the month with the most customers in the company's history.

Organic Law 1/2025, in force since April 3, 2025, requires proof of an attempt at out-of-court dispute resolution (MASC) before filing civil and commercial lawsuits.

Lleida.net's certified email is the service law firms and companies use to prove that attempt. Provincial Courts (Audiencias Provinciales) such as those of Navarra, Gipuzkoa and Ourense have held in final rulings that the company's certified email is a reliable means of proof equivalent to burofax.

"During the pandemic we had 2,700 customers and today we have more than 20,000. Law firms, professionals and companies notify, contract and sign with us every day, and our customer base grows month after month," said Sisco Sapena, founder and CEO of Lleida.net.

Founded in 1995, Lleida.net is one of Europe's leading providers of certified notification, electronic contracting and digital signature services. The company holds more than 300 patents in more than 60 countries and is listed on BME Growth (Madrid) and Euronext Growth (Paris), as well as in Frankfurt and Stuttgart.

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This press release contains statements regarding the future of the Lleida.net company and its innovations. Statements regarding the future may be accompanied by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "wait", "anticipate", "pretend", "power", "plan", "potential", the use of future time and other terms of similar meaning. No undue reliance should be placed on these claims. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements, including uncertainty of the company's commercial success, ability to protect our intellectual property rights, and other risks.