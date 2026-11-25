MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ascencio celebrates its 20th anniversary: a record year

€5.65 EPRA Earnings

€67.53 EPRA NTA per Share

44.46% EPRA LTV

2.33% Average Cost of Debt

96.8% EPRA Occupancy Rate

6.93% Gross yield on the portfolio

€835.3 million Fair Value of the Portfolio

"Over the past 20 years, Ascencio has worked tirelessly to forge a commercial real estate portfolio based on clear strategic criteria. The transactions completed this year and the strengthening of our capital base demonstrate our determination to maintain this selective and disciplined approach. We look to the future with confidence, with the goal of continuing to create sustainable value for our shareholders on the back of our resilient model and long-standing relationships with our partners."

Vincent H. Querton, Chief Executive Officer

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Annual Press Release – 30.09.2026