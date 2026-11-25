

Axiota is a U.S.-based company generating ca. USD 65 million in revenue, 80% of which is from the U.S, providing Virbac an immediate, strong foothold in the U.S. ruminant market

Virbac possesses deep internal expertise with Axiota's Multimin ® brand and an existing strong partnership with Axiota, as the owner of the brand in Australia, New Zealand and South Africa and as the distribution partner of Axiota in multiple European countries

This acquisition reinforces and complements Virbac's strategic 'Supercharge' platform in the ruminants segment

The transaction integrates two innovative and fast-growing products: Multimin ® (injectable trace minerals) and Lactipro ® (rumen-native probiotics), as well as all future innovation pipeline, both of which will also benefit from Virbac's strong global presence in ruminants and the opportunity to bring these innovative solutions to farmers in many more countries

The acquisition integrates Axiota's highly specialized & expert teams in cattle preventive health, including specialized manufacturing and R&D capabilities The transaction is expected to be growth and margin accretive for Virbac group from the first year





Carros, France - Virbac, a leading global animal health company, has announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Axiota Animal Health, Inc., a portfolio company of Paine Schwartz Partners and a leading innovator in cattle health offering differentiated, scientifically proven solutions for beef and dairy producers worldwide. This transaction significantly accelerates Virbac's Farm Animal strategy by creating a global preventive health platform, while substantially strengthening its commercial footprint in North America.

A unique strategic fit

This acquisition marks a major milestone of Virbac's 2030 "Growing Together" strategy, powerfully advancing the company's core growth drivers. It expands its commercial footprint in North America, a priority market, while elevating its global Farm Animal segment, particularly across the ruminant category. By adding renowned, preventive care solutions, Virbac is decisively executing its long-term roadmap.

Importantly, this acquisition is the next step in the evolution of a long-lasting collaboration. Virbac and Axiota already partner closely, with Virbac owning the rights of Multimin®, Axiota's FDA-approved injectable trace mineral supplement for cattle, in the Pacific region and South Africa and also distributing Multimin® across several European markets. This shared history and partnership provides Virbac with deep product expertise and a proven track record of scaling Axiota's solutions successfully, guaranteeing a seamless commercial integration. For veterinarians, farmers and ranchers, this integration ensures continuity of access across established international markets while accelerating broader global access to an evolving range of solutions.



An integrated preventive health platform for cattle health

The farm animal industry is experiencing a structural shift toward preventive and sustainable health solutions. With the acquisition of Axiota, Virbac directly addresses this need by combining injectable trace mineral supplementation and next generation probiotics produced through anaerobic fermentation to create a comprehensive preventive health platform targeting the most critical phases in beef & dairy production. By supporting goals for optimal health & performance, these non-antibiotic solutions serve as a perfect strategic complement to Virbac's existing Farm Animal portfolio, offering veterinarians, farmers and ranchers a comprehensive, end-to-end solution that bridges innovative preventive care with its established therapeutic treatments.

A significant growth opportunity and immediate value creation



The acquisition of Axiota is a transformative step for Virbac's U.S. presence, immediately adding ca. USD 47 million in U.S. revenue alongside a highly specialized Dairy, Beef, and Feedlot team. With the integration of Axiota's operations, including 130 employees and its Wamego, Kansas production and R&D facilities, Virbac gains full nationwide commercial coverage and establishes an expert, on-the-ground support system for U.S. farmers and ranchers.

Equipping this additional commercial force with a broader, complementary farm animals' portfolio perfectly positions Virbac to address holistic customers' needs. This integrated approach unlocks significant synergies, driving meaningful and sustainable revenue growth in the U.S. market.

At an international level, Axiota adds ca. USD 10 million in net revenue to Virbac, primarily in Latin America and Europe. Over the medium term, Virbac will leverage its strong, established global footprint to roll out Axiota's innovations across key markets, empowering local teams to accelerate growth and market penetration, while maintaining a close, trusted relationship with farmers and ranchers worldwide.



Paul Martingell, Chief Executive Officer of Virbac:

"The acquisition of Axiota marks a transformative milestone within our 'Growing Together' strategy, for our Farm Animal division and our North American footprint. Combining our existing portfolio with renowned, fast growing solutions like Multimin® and Lactipro® gives veterinarians and farmers the comprehensive preventive care they need to succeed. Just as importantly, we are welcoming an exceptional team whose R&D, industrial, and commercial expertise we deeply respect. Building on years of successful partnership, this acquisition now officially unites our teams. I am convinced that Virbac's unique, science-based, entrepreneurial and strong family culture is the perfect home for the Axiota team to have an even greater impact for animal health and opportunities for growth.”

William (Bill) Weldon, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Axiota:

"Over the last 20 years, the Axiota team has developed innovative, prevention-focused products that have achieved commercial success in the cattle industry globally. Joining the Virbac group will give greater global reach for both Multimin® and Lactipro®, and our team will become part of a growing global animal health leader. Beyond the strategic fit, we were immediately struck by the obvious human connection and shared values between our two companies. Like Virbac, we are driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and a deep commitment to the farming and ranching community, making this partnership a natural and exciting evolution for our people."





Transaction Terms and Next Steps

Under the terms of the agreement, Virbac will acquire 100% of Axiota's shares in an all-cash transaction valued at USD 315 million. The transaction will be accretive to Virbac's top-line revenue growth, driven by the strong commercial potential of Multimin® and Lactipro®. The acquisition is also expected to enhance the Group's adjusted EBIT margin by approximately 30 basis points in 2027 and around 50 basis points by 2030, firmly underpinning its target of reaching a 20% adjusted EBIT margin by 2030. Closing is subject to customary HSR antitrust clearance and closing conditions, and is anticipated by end of January 2027.

Rabobank is serving as financial advisor and Morrison & Foerster LLP as legal counsel to Paine Schwartz Partners. Deloitte is serving as financial advisor and White & Case LLP as legal counsel to Virbac.





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About Virbac - Caring for animals together



At Virbac, we are constantly exploring new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat the majority of animal pathologies. We develop care, hygiene and nutrition products to offer complete solutions to veterinarians, farmers and pet owners around the world. Our purpose: advancing the health of animals with those who care for them every day, so we can all live better together.

More information on corporate.virbac.com

About Axiota

Axiota is an innovation-driven company that discovers, develops, and markets products for beef and dairy producers around the world. Axiota's focus is to deliver superior, first-in-class products that are scientifically proven with known modes of action, provide measurable commercial efficacy and are accepted by consumers. Axiota non-antibiotic solutions prepare cattle to thrive during transition and stress and support producers' goals of optimal health, performance, and animal well-being. The company operates a production facility and a specialized R&D center in Wamego, Kansas, focused on clinical research, regulatory filings, and the development of next-generation bovine health technologies. Its products are currently sold in 30 countries worldwide.

More information on Axiota.com

About Paine Schwartz Partners

Paine Schwartz Partners is the largest private equity firm dedicated to sustainable food chain investing, with ~$6.5 billion of AUM and over 20 years of experience. The firm invests across specific segments of the food and agribusiness value chain, with a focus on two core investment themes: productivity and sustainability and health and wellness. Through its proactive, thesis-driven approach, the firm targets value-added and differentiated companies and makes primarily control buyout investments, with a smaller allocation to growth companies. For further information, please see .





Note: Total FY26 Axiota revenues of USD 65.0m are reported under Axiota's accounting methodology. Restated under Virbac's accounting standards, this corresponds to net revenues of USD 60.5m, or ca. USD 57m excluding intercompany sales to Virbac.





All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this Presentation, including, without limitation, those regarding Virbac's financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, performance or achievements of Virbac, or industry results in which the Group operates, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, regarding Virbac's present and future business strategies and operating trends and the environment in which Virbac will operate in the future. Therefore, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and past performance of Virbac cannot be relied on as a guide to future performance. Any future results may and often do differ materially from actual results. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Information regarding risks and uncertainties that may affect Virbac's business is set forth in the 2025 Annual report filed on March 17, 2026 with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) available on Virbac's website ( ) and on the AMF's website ( ).

Attachment

20261125 - Virbac x Axiota Press Release