MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanterre, 25 November 2026

VINCI increases its stake in LISEA



VINCI Concessions becomes LISEA's majority shareholder, with a 50.04% stake in the company that holds the concession for the South Europe Atlantic high-speed rail line.

The transaction values LISEA's equity at €2.1 billion. France's rail services market is opening up to competition, creating positive prospects for LISEA.

VINCI Concessions has acquired an additional 8.0% stake in LISEA, the company that holds the concession for the South Europe Atlantic high-speed rail line, following Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations' decision to sell its stake. This move strengthens VINCI Concessions' position as LISEA's largest shareholder, giving it a majority stake of 50.04%*.

The transaction values 100% of LISEA at €2.1 billion.

More than 175 million passengers have travelled on the line since it opened in July 2017, and the outlook for LISEA is positive as France's rail services market opens up to competition. To meet new operators' needs, LISEA has started building the country's first independent maintenance and stabling facility, in Marcheprime near Bordeaux. It is scheduled for completion at the end of 2027 and will notably service and stable operator Velvet's new trainsets from 2028.

Any increase in the tax on the operation of long-distance transport infrastructure (TEITLD), being considered as part of France's 2027 finance bill (PLF), would have a limited impact on this concession asset.

* This stake will continue to be accounted for under the equity method in VINCI's financial statements.

About VINCI

VINCI is a world leader in concessions, energy solutions and construction, employing 294,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI's ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general.

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

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