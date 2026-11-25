What Americans Perceive to be Corruption in Government

Perceived Impact of Government Corruption

New Angus Reid Global research finds 71% of midterm voters say corruption was a major factor or the most important factor in their vote.

- Natalie LaceyWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A new Angus Reid Global survey of 1,513 American adults finds that more than eight in ten believe corruption in government has affected the taxes they pay (85%) and the cost of groceries (81%) a great deal or a fair amount. Nine in ten (90%) say corruption has affected national debt and government spending a great deal or a fair amount.Among those who voted in the November 3 midterm elections, 71% say corruption in government was the most important factor or a major factor in their vote, including 80% of Democratic House voters and 61% of Republican House voters. Yet neither party commands majority trust to address corruption. Among all Americans, 36% trust the Democratic Party more to reduce corruption, 24% choose the Republican Party and 28% say neither.“What stands out in these findings is how closely Americans associate government corruption with their own financial circumstances,” said Natalie Lacey, Executive Vice President at Angus Reid Global.“They are not simply concerned about what happens in Washington or how public money is spent. They see corruption as an issue that reaches into their everyday lives, from the taxes they pay to the groceries they buy.”**Where Americans Draw the Line on Corruption**There is broad agreement among Americans that using public office for personal financial gain constitutes corruption. Nearly nine in ten (88%) consider government decisions that could increase the value of investments elected officials or their families own to be definitely or probably corruption, followed by government contracts awarded to companies that have donated to the party in power (84%) and members of Congress trading individual stocks while in office (79%).Legal does not necessarily mean acceptable in the eyes of Americans. Despite being legally permitted, large campaign donations from wealthy individuals or corporations are considered definitely or probably corruption by a majority of Americans (59%), while just under a third (32%) disagree.Younger Americans are less likely than older Americans to describe certain practices as definitely corruption. Among those aged 18 to 34, 53% say government decisions that could increase the value of investments owned by elected officials or their families are definitely corruption, compared with 78% of those aged 55 and older. The generational divide is even greater on congressional stock trading, with a 29-percentage-point gap (39% versus 68%).Views on the role of money in politics also differ by voting behavior. Democratic House voters are more than twice as likely as Republican House voters to consider large, legally permitted campaign donations definitely corruption (44% versus 19%).When asked in their own words what they think of when they hear the phrase“corruption in government,” the most frequently identified themes among the 560 respondents who answered were references to the current administration, self-enrichment and insider trading, and abuse of power and a lack of accountability. Other recurring themes included misuse of taxpayer funds and the impact of corruption on ordinary Americans.**The Perceived Cost of Corruption**Americans associate government corruption with both the country's fiscal health and their own financial circumstances. Seven in ten (70%) say corruption has affected national debt and government spending a great deal.More than eight in ten believe corruption has affected gas prices (82%) and other energy prices (82%) a great deal or a fair amount. Its perceived reach is considerable, with around three-quarters also believing it has affected interest rates (76%) and the quality of education (75%).While Democratic House voters are more likely than Republican House voters to see corruption affecting each of the seven areas tested, concern transcends party lines. Nine in ten Republican House voters (90%) believe corruption has affected national debt and government spending a great deal or a fair amount, 83% say the same about the taxes they pay and 72% about the cost of groceries.**Corruption at the Ballot Box: Who Can Be Trusted to Address It?**Among those who voted in the November 3 midterm elections, one in five (20%) say corruption in government was the most important factor in their vote, while a further 51% say it was a major factor.Trust in the ability of political parties to reduce corruption largely follows voting behavior. Among Democratic House voters, 77% trust the Democratic Party more, while 71% of Republican House voters trust the Republican Party more.The picture is different among nonvoters. Four in ten (41%) trust neither party to reduce corruption, compared with 22% of those who voted. The findings point to a relationship between political distrust and electoral participation, although they do not establish whether distrust contributed to the decision not to vote.**Methodology**Angus Reid Global conducted an online survey from November 19 to 22, 2026, among 1,513 American adults who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of ±2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. Results were weighted by age, gender, region, education, ethnicity and 2026 midterm vote. Discrepancies in or between totals are due to rounding. The open-ended analysis is based on 560 responses, which are unweighted and illustrative. Individual responses may have been coded to multiple themes. The survey was self-commissioned and paid for by Angus Reid Global.Full findings and detailed tables are available at .

Natalie Lacey

Angus Reid Global

+1 443-221-9381

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Angus Reid Global: More than Eight in ten Americans Say Government Corruption has Affected Taxes and Grocery Prices News Provided By Angus Reid Global November 25, 2026, 16:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics, U.S. Politics



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