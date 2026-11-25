Two new Cambashi publications explore how established CAD and PLM providers are adopting AI and how AI-native startups are shaping engineering software markets.

- Michael Finocchiaro, Founder and Product Lead at ThreadMoat

CAMBRIDGE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cambashi, a market research and consulting firm specializing in engineering and industrial software, has published two new 'Cambashi's View' articles examining the impact of AI on CAD and PLM. The first focuses on the AI strategies of established CAD and PLM providers. The second examines the AI-native startup landscape, their funding, and the applications they are developing.

The first View illustrates how established providers, such as Autodesk, Dassault Systèmes, Hexagon/Octave, PTC and Siemens are incorporating AI into their products and strategies. The examples span different stages of the product lifecycle, from AI-driven design tools to collaboration platforms.

Cambashi's market data shows high-single-digit growth in CAD and PLM software across the 2023–2027 period covered in the article. The study puts that growth in context by looking at changes in the competitive landscape and the different ways established providers are investing in AI. It also considers how future growth might be affected by AI.

“Established CAD and PLM providers are introducing AI into most areas of CAD/PLM from concept design – using 'Neural CAD' models – through to 'virtual twin simulation' and they are also investing in startups to cover their bases,” said Alan Griffiths, Managing Consultant at Cambashi.

Read Cambashi's View: The Impact of AI on the CAD and PLM Incumbents



The second view, developed in partnership with ThreadMoat, looks at how startups are using AI to generate CAD models, automate drawings and support 'handoff' tasks such as quoting and 2D-3D model generation. ThreadMoat found that AI-native mechanical CAD and PLM startups raised about $12 million on average and $2 million at the median. Europe, the Middle East and Africa accounted for 39% of AI-native CAD and PLM companies and 17% of their capital.

“AI-native start-ups build tools that generate editable geometry, contractual drawings, manufacturability checks, CNC programs and work instructions without rebuilding the whole PLM system,” writes Michael (Fino) Finocchiaro, Founder and Product Lead at ThreadMoat.

Across the nine engineering software categories, 23 acquisitions were announced in the first nine months of 2026, compared with 14 in all of 2025.

Read Cambashi's View: How AI Startups are Transforming PLM and CAD



About Cambashi

Cambashi is an independent market research and consulting firm headquartered in Cambridge, UK. It provides market data and analysis on engineering, manufacturing, construction and industrial software.

Cambashi has also published Cambashi's View: The Impact of AI on CAE and Simulation, which examines how AI is reshaping the CAE and simulation software market and how emerging providers are using it to accelerate simulation workflows.

Anastasia Prokhorova

Cambashi

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Cambashi Publishes New Views on AI Developments in the CAD and PLM Software Markets News Provided By Cambashi November 25, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology



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