His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik at Guildhall, London, during the reception and banquet held in his honour on 21 October 2026 as part of his State Visit to the United Kingdom.

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik's address at Guildhall, in which he recalled the 1647 agreement involving merchants of the City of London.

Hind Bahwan Group's Founder and Chairperson reflects on His Majesty's Guildhall address and what four centuries of Omani enterprise ask of businesses today.

- Sheikha Hind BahwanLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sheikha Hind Bahwan, Founder and Chairperson of Hind Bahwan Group, has published a new reflection, Oman and Britain: A Trading Heritage Carried Forward, on the Hind Bahwan Group Insights page. It follows the reception and banquet hosted by the Lady Mayor of the City of London at Guildhall on 21 October 2026 in honour of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik during his State Visit to the United Kingdom.Sheikha Hind Bahwan said:“Building businesses carries a responsibility beyond our own reputation. The way we work, the commitments we honour and the relationships we form also shape how others regard our country.”“At the Guildhall banquet in honour of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik during his State Visit to the United Kingdom, I was proud to hear His Majesty's address. He recalled the 1647 agreement involving merchants of the City of London and the private sector's early role in the relationship between our countries.”“For centuries, Omani traders crossed the seas carrying goods, connecting distant ports and building relationships that endured long after a single voyage. Their enterprise helped make Oman's name known far beyond its shores. That history is the heritage we carry into every new undertaking.”“The partnerships we build today shape the confidence others place in Oman and can open opportunities that outlast any one of us.”“His Majesty highlighted sustainability, financial services and technology as areas of growing cooperation. We carry our trading heritage forward through the judgement we exercise, the commitments we uphold and the lasting value we create for both countries.”“My appreciation to the Lady Mayor, Dame Susan Langley, and the City of London Corporation for their hospitality and the warm welcome extended to Oman,” she added.The full article, including video of His Majesty's address at Guildhall, is available atAbout Hind Bahwan GroupHind Bahwan Group is a diversified group spanning technology, energy, supply chain and lifestyle sectors across the GCC, led by its Founder and Chairperson, Sheikha Hind Bahwan. More information is available at hindbahwangroup.

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Sheikha Hind Bahwan on Oman and Britain, a Trading Heritage Carried Forward News Provided By Hind Bahwan Group November 25, 2026, 16:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, World & Regional



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