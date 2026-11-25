Ritual Recovery Offers Evening Addiction Treatment Through The Holiday Season
For many people, the stretch from Thanksgiving through the New Year brings year-end deadlines, travel and family obligations that make daytime treatment hard to schedule. Ritual's evening program is designed for that situation. Clients keep their daytime responsibilities in place and attend nine hours of programming each week, with sessions led by licensed clinicians. The program also serves people stepping down from residential or day treatment who need continued structure as they return to daily life.
Each evening session centers on group therapy and peer support, along with psychoeducation, relapse prevention, and mindfulness and wellness activities. Individual therapy and visits with a medical doctor take place every other week, scheduled outside program hours. The evening schedule is one of two options in Ritual's intensive outpatient program in North Carolina, which also meets on weekday mornings. A virtual option is available depending on insurance eligibility.
“The holidays are often when people realize they need help, and also when it feels hardest to step away,” said Dean Patterson, co-founder of Ritual Recovery.“Our evening program means no one has to wait until January or choose between their job, their family and their recovery. You can start now, keep your routine, and still be there for the people who matter to you.”
Ritual Recovery treats substance use alongside co-occurring mental health conditions such as anxiety, depression and PTSD, combining evidence-based therapies with holistic and 12-step-informed practices. Group sizes are kept small so clients receive individualized attention. The center is in-network with Blue Cross Blue Shield, Aetna, Cigna, Ambetter and Tricare, and works with many commercial PPO plans that offer out-of-network benefits.
Adults considering treatment can call Ritual's 24/7 admissions line at (866) 530-5836 or verify their insurance benefits online to connect with a treatment coordinator.
About Ritual Recovery
Ritual Recovery is a family-owned and operated addiction treatment center in Asheville, North Carolina, offering partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, outpatient, evening and telehealth programs, along with supportive housing for clients in its PHP track. The center combines evidence-based, holistic and 12-step-informed approaches to help adults build lasting recovery from substance use and co-occurring mental health conditions. Ritual Recovery has treated more than 1,000 clients since 2024 and was named to the Best of North Carolina 2026 list. For more information, call (866) 530-5836 or visit .
Dean Patterson
Ritual Recovery
+1 866-530-5836
email us here
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