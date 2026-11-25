MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Asheville program meets three evenings a week, so adults can start care this season without stepping away from work, school or family.

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ritual Recovery, a family-owned addiction treatment center in Asheville, North Carolina, is reminding adults that they can begin treatment during the holiday season without taking time away from work or family. The center's evening outpatient program in Asheville meets Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 6 to 9 p.m., giving working professionals, parents and students a structured way to start care after the workday ends.For many people, the stretch from Thanksgiving through the New Year brings year-end deadlines, travel and family obligations that make daytime treatment hard to schedule. Ritual's evening program is designed for that situation. Clients keep their daytime responsibilities in place and attend nine hours of programming each week, with sessions led by licensed clinicians. The program also serves people stepping down from residential or day treatment who need continued structure as they return to daily life.Each evening session centers on group therapy and peer support, along with psychoeducation, relapse prevention, and mindfulness and wellness activities. Individual therapy and visits with a medical doctor take place every other week, scheduled outside program hours. The evening schedule is one of two options in Ritual's intensive outpatient program in North Carolina, which also meets on weekday mornings. A virtual option is available depending on insurance eligibility.“The holidays are often when people realize they need help, and also when it feels hardest to step away,” said Dean Patterson, co-founder of Ritual Recovery.“Our evening program means no one has to wait until January or choose between their job, their family and their recovery. You can start now, keep your routine, and still be there for the people who matter to you.”Ritual Recovery treats substance use alongside co-occurring mental health conditions such as anxiety, depression and PTSD, combining evidence-based therapies with holistic and 12-step-informed practices. Group sizes are kept small so clients receive individualized attention. The center is in-network with Blue Cross Blue Shield, Aetna, Cigna, Ambetter and Tricare, and works with many commercial PPO plans that offer out-of-network benefits.Adults considering treatment can call Ritual's 24/7 admissions line at (866) 530-5836 or verify their insurance benefits online to connect with a treatment coordinator.About Ritual RecoveryRitual Recovery is a family-owned and operated addiction treatment center in Asheville, North Carolina, offering partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, outpatient, evening and telehealth programs, along with supportive housing for clients in its PHP track. The center combines evidence-based, holistic and 12-step-informed approaches to help adults build lasting recovery from substance use and co-occurring mental health conditions. Ritual Recovery has treated more than 1,000 clients since 2024 and was named to the Best of North Carolina 2026 list. For more information, call (866) 530-5836 or visit .

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Ritual Recovery Offers Evening Addiction Treatment Through the Holiday Season News Provided By MGMT Digital November 25, 2026, 16:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional



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