From Cleveland's Playhouse Square to Corporate Events: Comedy Magician Michael Mage Brings Interactive Magic to Businesses Nationwide.

HURON, OH, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Following recent appearances in The Magicians' Table at Playhouse Square, Cleveland corporate magician Michael Mage is bringing his signature blend of interactive comedy, mind-blowing magic, and audience participation to corporate events and private celebrations throughout Ohio and the rest of the country. Originating in London, England, The Magicians' Table is one of the most immersive close-up magic experiences out there. The show includes magic at the bar while guests arrive, followed by close-up magic at guests' tables for a more personal experience.

After recently completing a spell at Playhouse Square in September and October 2026, Michael is ready to return to the corporate circuit. With 20 years of professional entertainment experience and more than 500,000 audience members entertained, he has developed a performance style that blends stand-up comedy, impossible magic, mind reading, and spontaneous audience interaction. It allows him to perform at over 200+ shows every year and has made him a good fit for corporate events all over the country.

He has already performed at corporate awards banquets, employee appreciation events, company holiday parties, conferences, conventions, years of service recognition ceremonies, and after-dinner events. Unlike traditional stage performances where audiences simply watch, Michael makes guests active participants, turning them into the stars of the show. His performances involve strolling around the audience to do close-up magic, interactive comedy magic stage shows, and mind reading.

When asked about his unique approach, Michael said:

“My goal isn't just to impress people with magic. It's to get people laughing, interacting and creating memories together. Whether I'm performing at Playhouse Square or at a company's annual awards banquet, the audience is always the star of the show.”

His work is a particular hit with corporate audiences because it's clean and engaging. He creates more shared experiences for the audience as they become part of the action without it feeling intrusive. HR professionals know that they're hiring a professional entertainer who can give them hassle-free, self-contained performances.

Michael is currently available for corporate events and serves clients in Cleveland, Akron, Sandusky, Toledo, Northeast Ohio, and nationwide. Interested parties can learn more at .

About Michael Mage

Michael Mage is a two-time award-winning Cleveland magician with over 20 years of experience and 200+ shows a year, who is known for his unique blend of comedy and magic. Over the years, he has performed for major brands, including Amazon, Oracle, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns, several amusement parks, and Kalahari Resorts. Not to mention that he's enjoyed success working large service awards banquets for Lubrizol, Sanoh America, Edward Jones and McLane. He brings excellent results to the events he performs at, leaving audiences in fits of laughter as they become part of the overall performance themselves. As well as being a full-time magician, Michael enjoys spending time with his loving family as a father and husband.



Michael Mage

Michael Mage

+1 440-227-6236

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

From Playhouse Square to the Corporate Stage: Michael Mage Redefines Interactive Event Entertainment News Provided By Local World Media Wire November 25, 2026, 16:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.