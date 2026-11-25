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The company will demonstrate its Graph Memory, Document Lens, and Live Apps capabilities for enterprise data automation and production-ready AI.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Corvic AI, an agentic data-reasoning platform, announced today that it will showcase its enterprise data engineering and Live Apps capabilities at AWS re:Invent 2026, taking place November 30 through December 4 in Las Vegas.

The demonstrations will focus on addressing challenges enterprises face when moving AI applications from prototype to production, including transforming complex enterprise data into AI-ready knowledge and deploying secure, scalable applications.

Corvic AI's platform unifies complex, multimodal enterprise data, including tables, documents, images, and time series, into grounded, production-ready AI. At re:Invent, Corvic will demonstrate two core capabilities:

Enterprise Data Engineering

Enterprises face significant challenges accessing information stored in invoices, contracts, forms, engineering diagrams, and scattered databases. Much of this information remains inaccessible to traditional data warehouses and business intelligence tools, requiring manual processing and creating challenges for AI accuracy and traceability.

Corvic addresses these challenges through two core capabilities:

Graph Memory is a highly scalable and precise engine for creating and hosting knowledge graphs on multi-structured data. It builds one graph from documents, engineering diagrams, and databases together. AI agents and analysts get a persistent, queryable memory of the business, with facts traceable to their original sources.

Document Lens delivers highly accurate digitization and coding of invoices, receipts, forms, contracts, and diagrams. It converts them into structured, coded tables with field-level traceability, so every value links to its exact place in the source document and can be audited. This reduces manual data entry and provides finance and operations teams with structured data for downstream systems, analytics, and automation.

Both run on Corvic's scalable data pipeline engine, built on the Corvic Lake House storage and distributed compute system. Connectors to more than 220 data and API sources bring in data from across enterprise systems, with the engine built to handle millions of rows. Teams describe the pipeline they want in plain language, and the platform builds it.

Live Apps

Live Apps enables enterprises to turn AI prototypes into secure, shareable, live-data applications in days, with hosting, roles, and governance built into the platform.

Underpinning the platform are Corvic's own models, Raven, Rook, and Jackdaw, and its proprietary Mixture-of-Specialists (MoSTM) and Agentic Chains-of-Action (ACoATM) architectures. Hundreds of specialized AI models work together, routing each task to the appropriate model and tool to improve accuracy and reduce computational costs.

"Everyone has a great model now. What they don't have is a way to make it work on their own data, in production, without a year of engineering," said Farshid Sabet, CEO and co-founder of Corvic AI. "That's the layer we built, and re:Invent is where the people solving that problem are. So that's where we'll be."

Meet Corvic at AWS re:Invent. The Corvic team will be taking meetings throughout the event. To book time, email...

About Corvic AI

Corvic AI helps enterprises find answers in complex data spread across tables, spreadsheets, documents, images, graphs, and time series. Its agentic data-reasoning platform brings specialized AI models and analytical tools together to support search, analysis, and decision-making, powered by its proprietary Mixture-of-Specialists (MoSTM) and Agentic Chains-of-Action (ACoATM) architectures and its own models - Raven, Rook, and Jackdaw. Corvic AI is headquartered in Mountain View, California. Learn more at corvic.

Nima Olumi

Lightyear Strategies

+1 617-990-4271

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Corvic AI to Showcase Enterprise Data Engineering and Live AI Applications at AWS re:Invent 2026 News Provided By Lightyear Strategies November 25, 2026, 16:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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