Family-owned for 26+ years, the firm offers bilingual care, repatriation to Mexico, and in-person arrangements at chapels on the northeast and south sides.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Puente and Sons Funeral Chapels continues to serve San Antonio families with the same local, hands-on approach that has defined the firm for more than 26 years. Family-owned and operated by the Puente family, the funeral chapels maintain two locations in San Antonio, one on the city's northeast side and one on the south side, giving families across the metro a nearby place to turn to during a difficult time. Families who want to learn more about the firm's approach to funeral and cremation care can visit Puente and Sons Funeral Chapels online at any hour, a reflection of the firm's long-standing commitment to the community it has served for more than two and a half decades.Among the services the funeral chapels are known for is cremation performed locally in San Antonio. Families arranging cremation services in San Antonio through Puente and Sons can be assured that a loved one remains in the city at every step of the process, rather than being transported elsewhere. The firm also offers families the option to arrange identification before cremation, a detail many families value as part of a transparent, locally grounded process. For a community with deep roots and extended family ties across San Antonio, keeping a loved one close to home during this part of the process matters, and it remains a defining part of how the Puente family approaches cremation care.The firm's two locations, one on Judson Road in northeast San Antonio and one on South Flores Street in south San Antonio, allow Puente and Sons to serve families across a wide stretch of the metro without asking them to travel far from home. Licensed funeral directors and morticians from the Puente family meet with families face-to-face to walk through arrangements, a contrast to the online-only cremation services that have become more common in recent years. The firm also coordinates bilingual care in English and Spanish and arranges repatriation of a loved one to Mexico when a family requests it, a service that reflects the needs of the many families it serves across San Antonio's Hispanic community.Families with questions about funeral arrangements, cremation, pre-planning, or veteran honors coordination, which Puente and Sons provides at no extra fee, are welcome to reach the firm directly. The northeast location can be reached at (210) 653-6536, and the south location can be reached at (210) 533-5300. Families can also read the firm's Google reviews, which reflect the experiences of families the firm has served across San Antonio.About Puente and Sons Funeral Chapels: Puente and Sons Funeral Chapels is a family-owned and operated funeral home serving San Antonio, Texas, for more than 26 years. The firm operates two locations, one on Judson Road in northeast San Antonio and one on South Flores Street in south San Antonio, and offers traditional funeral services, cremation performed locally in San Antonio, burial and graveside services, memorial and celebration of life services, pre-planning, veteran honors coordination, bilingual care, and repatriation of remains to Mexico.

Jacob Puente

Puente & Sons Funeral Chapels

+1 (210) 218-1884

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Puente and Sons Reaffirms Local Cremation Commitment to San Antonio Families News Provided By FirstCall Marketing November 25, 2026, 16:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Insurance Industry, Religion



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