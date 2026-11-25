New brand, new website, and new facilities on the way, including Redland Bay and Ashmore in Queensland.

NEWSTEAD, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / --

Today StoreLocal unveiled a full brand refresh under a new tagline, "StoreLocal. Your Local." The rebrand includes a new website, a new look and feel, and a refreshed brand campaign. It comes as the business gets ready for its next stage of growth, with four new facilities on the way and more in the pipeline.

StoreLocal now runs sites across Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria and Western Australia, and the new brand puts that local connection at the centre of how we communicate to customers, communities, and facility owners.

A brand built for how Australians store today

The new website makes the StoreLocal experience simpler:

● Online booking and move in, in under three minutes

● 24/7 CCTV monitoring with individually locked units

● Smart access through the StoreLocal App

● Transparent pricing with no hidden fees and no lock-in contracts

● Flexible access hours, seven days a week

Customers can choose from personal storage, business and commercial storage, and vehicle, boat, and caravan storage.

"This rebrand is about more than a new logo and website," said Skye Fisher, Chief Marketing Officer, StoreLocal. "We've built a brand ready for growth. As we open new facilities and welcome new partners into the network, every StoreLocal will look, feel, and work the same way. And each one will still be run with real local knowledge."

New facilities on the way

StoreLocal has four new facilities opening this year including Redland Bay, Nerang and Ashmore in Queensland, with more sites in view. The expansion adds to StoreLocal's growing network in Brisbane, the Gold Coast, the Sunshine Coast, regional Queensland and across the country.

"Redland Bay, Nerang and Ashmore are exactly the kind of communities StoreLocal is built for," Ms Fisher said. "They're busy, well connected suburbs full of families and small businesses who want storage that's close by, secure, and easy to use."

Partnering with facility owners at every stage

The rebrand also puts a spotlight on StoreLocal's third-party management offering. Under this model, owners keep full ownership of their facility. StoreLocal handles day-to-day operations, including bookings, tenant enquiries, pricing, marketing, and reporting. Owners get centralised management, automated operations, real-time access to their site's key numbers and formal monthly reporting.

StoreLocal can come in at any stage:

● Parcel of land: helping shape a development through to turn-key handover

● Existing building, new purpose: retrofitting a building the owner already holds into a storage facility that StoreLocal then operates

● Operational handover: taking over the daily management of a facility that's already running

● Joint ventures: co-investing alongside owners to share the capital, the risk and the upside

● Acquisitions: buying land, existing facilities, and turnkey developments across Australia

Agency partner UNDIVIDED

StoreLocal worked with Australian marketing agency UNDIVIDED on the rebrand. UNDIVIDED delivered the new website, the brand campaign, AI search optimisation and content strategy.

"StoreLocal is a great example of a brand that needed both halves of the marketing brain," said Jonathan Rolley, Founder and CEO, UNDIVIDED. "Self storage is a category where people usually search when they need something right now. But the brands that win long term are the ones people already know and trust before that moment comes. 'StoreLocal, Your Local' gives the business a distinctive, emotional brand platform. The new website and content is built to perform. That means bringing in bookings, being locally visible, and turning up when customers ask AI assistants for storage near their location."

Facility owners interested in selling, management or a joint venture can contact Mark Greig, COO & Co-Founder, on 0499 110 599 or visit href="" rel="external nofollow" com/third-party-managemen.



Skye Fisher, CMO

StoreLocal

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StoreLocal rebrands as "StoreLocal, Your Local", preparing for further growth News Provided By Local World Media Wire November 25, 2026, 16:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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