Snow Crab Dinner (Mikuniya Ryokan)

Kinosaki Onsen in Winter

Tsuiyama Snow Crab Auction

TOYOOKA, JAPAN, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kinosaki Onsen, Japan's tattoo-friendly hot spring town, has begun its annual“Snow Crab Season” with a scheduled run until the end of March 2027. Caught off the nearby Sea of Japan shores, Japan's Snow Crab is known for an above-average leg length packed with meat, a trait distinct to the cold winter waters of Kinosaki Onsen's ports.Guests from November to March can order Snow Crab dinners at their overnight inns, or in street food and local restaurants in town.Tourists in the area on November 28 can visit the Tsuiyama Crab Festival for crab soup and a look into local marine culture, where live crab auctions draw crowds of buyers for neighboring inns and restaurants.Tsuiyama Crab FestivalDate: November 28 2026Time: 8:30-12:30Location: Kosei Elementary School (57 Seto, Toyooka, Hyogo 669-6122)Entry: Free*Accessible by bus from JR Kinosaki Onsen Station and by rental bicycle

Danielle Leveille

Toyooka Tourism Innovation

+81796219002 ext.

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Winter's Gourmet Gem - Kinosaki Onsen Preps for November to March Snow Crab Season News Provided By Toyooka Tourism Innovation November 25, 2026, 16:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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