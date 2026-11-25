US Door & More logo, manufacturer of premium custom wood doors and the physical build partner for Doma's embedded door technology.

Approved dealers can sell doors they don't stock and have US Door & More ship eligible orders directly to the customer.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- US Door & More is opening dealer applications to independent door stores, showrooms and established online retailers that sell doors or related building products. A dealer can quote a door it doesn't stock and ask US Door & More to ship it directly to the buyer. Before the dealer quotes delivery, US Door & More confirms the configuration, destination and freight charge.On one earlier order, an independent reseller sold a single flush red-oak interior door. US Door & More quoted the freight, and the reseller corrected the customer's receiving address before dispatch. US Door & More packed the door and tracked it from carrier pickup through arrival. The reseller handled the sale without bringing the door into its store.The catalog includes wood entry doors, French and patio doors, interior doors and selected hardware. A showroom quoting the G7504 mahogany entry door, for example, can show a homeowner three versions of the same design. It comes as a single door, a pair, or a single door flanked by two fixed glass sidelites. The dealer can then request a price and availability for the version the homeowner wants.Shoppers can already find US Door & More products under the DOORNMORE name at The Home Depot, Wayfair and Zoro. Each independent retailer approved through the dealer program signs its own agreement with US Door & More. That agreement sets out which products the retailer can sell, its pricing and how its orders will ship.The dealer application asks for a storefront address or online store link and an example of a door order the applicant has handled. Retailers describe how they checked the opening, swing and jamb depth. The dealer remains the buyer's first contact after the sale. Before the first shipment, the dealer and US Door & More agree on who sends tracking and who handles missing parts, freight damage or a return.Learn more and apply to become a dealer.

Shayan Behjati

US DOOR AND MORE INC

+ +1 8138766699

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US Door & More Opens Dealer Applications for Showrooms and Online Retailers News Provided By US DOOR AND MORE INC November 25, 2026, 16:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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