Across funeral homes in Ogden, Roy, Brigham City, and Layton, plus its own cemetery and crematory, the Myers family keeps every loved one in its care.

OGDEN, UT, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For more than eight decades, Myers Mortuary has served Ogden families with the same compassionate care it has provided since 1942. Now in its fourth generation of family ownership, the funeral home remains led by President and Owner Shaun Myers, CFSP, continuing a tradition that has grown to include four funeral home locations across Northern Utah. Families who visit Myers Mortuary find a firm that has never strayed from its roots, a family business caring for other families, one generation at a time. The milestone reflects not a change in direction, but a continuation of the values that have defined Myers Mortuary since the family first began serving Ogden.Today, Myers Mortuary serves families through funeral homes in Ogden, Roy, Brigham City, and Layton, along with Myers Evergreen Memorial Park, the company's own cemetery. The firm also operates an on-site, family-owned crematory, meaning a loved one entrusted to Myers Mortuary's care, including families seeking cremation services in Ogden, never leaves the family's hands. This integrated approach, with funeral home, cemetery, and crematory all under one family's stewardship, allows Myers Mortuary to offer consistency and personal attention at every step, from the first phone call through final arrangements and ongoing aftercare support.Myers Mortuary's longevity is matched by consistent industry recognition. The firm has received the National Funeral Directors Association's Pursuit of Excellence award for more than 40 consecutive years, a distinction documented on the funeral home's own Pursuit of Excellence page, and holds membership in both the NFDA and the Utah Funeral Directors Association. Myers Mortuary also carries an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. Staff across all four locations hold credentials including Certified Funeral Service Practitioner and Certified Cremation Specialist designations, reflecting an ongoing investment in training and professional standards that families in Weber, Davis, and Box Elder Counties have come to expect.Beyond funeral and cremation services, Myers Mortuary's commitment to Northern Utah is reflected in its ongoing community involvement, detailed at Myers Mortuary's community and charity page, and in grief support resources for families in need. Families can reach Myers Mortuary at (801) 399-5613, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, or review the firm's Google Business Profile to see feedback from the families it has served.About Myers Mortuary: Myers Mortuary is a fourth-generation, family-owned funeral home serving Ogden families since 1942. The firm operates four funeral home locations, in Ogden, Roy, Brigham City, and Layton, along with Myers Evergreen Memorial Park cemetery and an on-site, family-owned crematory. Myers Mortuary offers traditional funeral, cremation, burial, and pre-planning services along with grief support, aftercare, and veteran benefits assistance, and holds NFDA Pursuit of Excellence recognition for more than 40 consecutive years.

Scott Ankerholz

Myers Mortuary

+1 407-687-7844

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Myers Mortuary Marks More Than 80 Years Serving Ogden Families News Provided By FirstCall Marketing November 25, 2026, 16:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Insurance Industry, Religion



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