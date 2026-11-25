James Poulter discusses AI, brands and the future of work on Tomorrow, Today.

James Poulter discusses building Lego Life, early voice AI, the economics of influencer content and why he expects AI agents to reshape software and work.

- James PoulterSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tomorrow, Today, the long-form interview series created and hosted by Shekhar Natarajan, has released a new episode featuring James Poulter, the London-based AI strategist who helped build Lego Life, the Lego Group's social network for children, and later founded the voice technology company Vixen Labs. The conversation covers his path from radio and podcasting to artificial intelligence (AI), how AI is changing content and brands, and what it could mean for jobs and young workers.Poulter says in the episode that he grew up in southwest London and studied radio production at the University of Westminster, then started one of the first podcast production companies in the U.K. around 2006 and 2007. He describes going on to spend about a decade in social media strategy at agencies including Ogilvy and Edelman before joining the Lego Group, where he later worked in an innovation unit known as the emerging platforms team.Topics covered in the episode include:- Building Lego Life, a safe social app for children roughly 7 to 11 years old, and its early machine-learning moderation tools- Early experiments with Amazon Alexa, including an audio story experience for Lego Duplo that guided children's play- How natural language processing turns speech into meaning, and why it remains the foundation for today's voice assistants and large language models- How the economics of influencer marketing are changing as AI drives the cost of producing content toward zero- His view that brands must "buy, build or broker" intellectual property and act more like entertainment companies- Why he expects AI agents to reshape software and knowledge work- New apprenticeship models to help young people enter an AI-shaped workforce"I think we are going to see in the next three years the biggest transformation of the software industry we've ever seen," Poulter said. He explained that users will increasingly talk to an AI that operates software for them, rather than operating the software themselves.He also pointed to a gap between adoption and training. Citing surveys his teams have run, Poulter said that while roughly 50 to 60 percent of large companies have adopted AI tools, fewer than 30 percent have trained employees to use them. He compared the approach to handing someone a gym pass on Jan. 1 without an induction, a class or a trainer.To prepare young workers, he suggested that companies offer paid apprenticeships in simulated and real settings, so new employees can learn to manage AI tools and grow into the human in the loop.The conversation also addressed who benefits from the transition. "Along the way, we should make sure there are not a lot of people who are disenfranchised or feeling neglected or left out," said Shekhar Natarajan, host of Tomorrow, Today.The full episode is available on YouTube: watch?v=RHNO4ISPqpYAbout Tomorrow, TodayTomorrow, Today is a long-form interview series created and hosted by Shekhar Natarajan. The show features conversations with entrepreneurs, innovators, policymakers, scientists, educators and thought leaders on the technologies, ideas and decisions shaping the future, from artificial intelligence and business to leadership and education. Episodes are available on YouTube and major podcast platforms.About James PoulterJames Poulter is a London-based AI strategist, speaker and entrepreneur. He founded Vixen Labs, a voice technology company acquired in 2023 by the London creative agency House 337, and says in the episode that he now serves as head of AI at a London agency. Earlier, he held senior marketing and communications roles at Ogilvy and Edelman and led emerging platforms work at the Lego Group. He also serves on the board of trustees of Christian Aid.About Shekhar NatarajanShekhar Natarajan is the founder and host of Tomorrow, Today and a former senior executive at American Eagle, Walmart, Target and Disney, where he led global initiatives in technology and supply chain strategy.

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James Poulter x Shekhar Natarajan | Tomorrow, Today

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After Helping Build Lego Life for Children, AI Strategist James Poulter Tells Tomorrow, Today How AI Will Change Work News Provided By Tomorrow Today Media November 25, 2026, 16:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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