MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Children ages 18 months to 18 years can start speech therapy with certified speech-language pathologists at eight locations, no diagnosis required.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CST Academy, a pediatric therapy provider with eight locations in Chicago and the suburbs, offers pediatric speech therapy in Chicago and the suburbs for children from 18 months through 18 years. Families can begin with a speech-language evaluation without an autism diagnosis or a physician referral. Speech therapy is available at CST Academy clinics in Bucktown, Lincoln Park and Wicker Park in Chicago, and in Buffalo Grove, Gurnee, Northbrook, Park Ridge and Wilmette.Speech and language concerns are common in early childhood. According to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD), about 1 in 14 U.S. children ages 3 to 17 had a voice, speech or language disorder during the past year, and the rate was highest among children ages 3 to 6, at 10.8 percent. In the same national survey data, from 2012, 59.7 percent of children with one of these disorders received intervention services.Parents often first notice a concern when a child is slow to say first words, is hard to understand, or becomes frustrated when trying to communicate. CST Academy's early language delay support for toddlers is designed for young children who, for example, use fewer than 50 words by age 2 or are not yet combining words into phrases by age 2 and a half to 3. An evaluation helps determine whether therapy is recommended.CST Academy's speech-language pathologists work with children on expressive and receptive language, articulation and phonology, social communication, fluency and stuttering, and childhood apraxia of speech. The team also provides augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) support for children who are nonverbal or have limited speech, along with therapy for orofacial myofunctional disorders. Each child's plan starts with an evaluation that identifies which skills to focus on first, and sessions are play-based and built around the child's interests and strengths.Speech therapy at CST Academy is coordinated with the organization's other services, including applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy, occupational therapy and autism evaluations. Therapists across disciplines meet regularly to align on each child's goals, and families receive regular updates and take-home strategies so practice can continue between sessions.CST Academy began as Chicago Speech Therapy, a private practice founded by speech-language pathologist Karen George. The organization has since added ABA therapy, occupational therapy and other pediatric services while keeping speech and language care at the center of its work with young children.CST Academy is in-network with Blue Cross Blue Shield PPO plans and Aetna commercial plans for speech therapy. Families can find a CST Academy location near them, call (773) 620-7800, or visit cstacademy to request a speech-language evaluation.About CST AcademyCST Academy is a Chicago-area pediatric therapy provider offering ABA therapy, autism evaluations, speech therapy, occupational therapy and other therapies for children, with an emphasis on coordinated, family-centered care. Founded as Chicago Speech Therapy, the organization serves families from eight locations in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs. For more information, visit cstacademy or call (773) 620-7800.

Samantha Duff

CST Academy

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CST Academy Offers Pediatric Speech Therapy in Chicago and the Suburbs News Provided By MGMT Digital November 25, 2026, 16:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional



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