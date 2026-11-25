MENAFN - IANS) Rajkot, Nov 25 (IANS) Accusing the Congress of following a different approach to the appointment of Election Commissioners when in power, BJP MP Sambit Patra on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government had introduced a selection mechanism in 2023 that included the Leader of the Opposition, unlike the earlier system in which the Prime Minister-led committee made the appointments.

Addressing a convention in Gujarat's Rajkot district under the BJP's 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' campaign, Patra said the system of appointing Election Commissioners under the leadership of the Prime Minister had remained in place from 1953 to 2023, including during Congress and UPA governments.

"The PM Modi-led government changed the arrangement in 2023 by including the Leader of the Opposition in the selection committee," he added.

Referring to the appointment of V S Sampath as an Election Commissioner in 2012 during the Congress-led UPA government, Patra argued that the Congress had lost several elections even before Gyanesh Kumar took charge as Chief Election Commissioner on February 19, 2025.

He said the BJP had won the 2014, 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha elections before Kumar's appointment, while the Congress had lost 56 elections. "The Opposition had its own political concerns, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is concerned about the country," he said.

He also questioned the Congress for blaming the Election Commission for its electoral defeats, pointing out that the party had been out of power in Tamil Nadu for 59 years, Bihar for 36 years, West Bengal for 49 years, Uttar Pradesh for 37 years, Tripura for 33 years and Odisha for 26 years.

The BJP MP's remarks came amid the Opposition's allegations of irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Defending the exercise, he said: "Article 324 of the Constitution empowered the Election Commission to conduct elections and maintain accurate electoral rolls. Free and fair elections were not possible without a clean voter list."

He said SIR is not a new exercise and has been conducted 12 times since 1952, of which 10 exercises took place during Congress rule.

The previous exercises were held in 1952, 1957, 1961, 1965, 1967, 1984, 1987-89, 1992-93, 1995, 2002-03, 2004 and 2025. "The 2002-04 exercise had begun under a BJP government, although its outcome came during the UPA government's tenure," he added.

Questioning the Congress's opposition to the exercise, Patra said the identification of absent, shifted, deceased and duplicate voters was necessary to ensure the accuracy of electoral rolls.

He claimed that around three crore voters had been found absent, while six crore of the 12 crore shifted voters had submitted Form 6 for registration at their new locations. "The process for the remaining six crore was underway," he said.

He further claimed that around 2.8 crore names of deceased voters had been removed and one crore duplicate entries identified, with notices being issued in those cases.

He said the figures could change after the Form 6 and duplicate-name verification processes were completed.

"Booth Level Officers were visiting voters' homes three times, while absent voters could apply for re-registration through Form 6 before the Electoral Registration Officer," he added.

Patra also questioned why Congress's Booth Level Agents had not raised objections during the revision exercise if large-scale vote theft had taken place.

He said around 35 lakh Booth Level Agents representing different political parties were working across the country, including approximately 20 lakh from parties other than the BJP.

On the controversy over the declaration accompanying Form 6, he said the matter had been examined by courts from the High Court to the Supreme Court.

He claimed that the Supreme Court, on May 27, had upheld the SIR process and the declaration requirement.

Taking aim at former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Patra alleged that efforts were being made to retain the names of deceased voters on electoral rolls and use such votes to influence election results.

He further said that only Indian citizens were entitled to vote in the country and alleged that Bangladeshi infiltrators should not be allowed to influence the democratic process through bogus votes. "As long as the BJP is there, not a single bogus vote by infiltrators will be allowed," he said.

Patra also invoked the legacy of BR Ambedkar, accusing the Congress of speaking about the Constitution and respecting the architect of the Constitution despite its role in defeating him in the 1952 Lok Sabha election.

He said that, at Jawaharlal Nehru's insistence, the Congress had fielded Ambedkar's former assistant Narayan Rao against him from the Bombay North Central constituency in the first Lok Sabha election.

"Ambedkar secured 1,23,576 votes against Rao's 1,38,137, losing by 14,561 votes," he said.

Patra claimed that Ambedkar had subsequently written to the Election Commission alleging irregularities, including the non-counting of 74,000 ballot papers.

"The Congress is now misleading the country through its allegations of vote theft despite its own record in the 1952 election," he said.

The 2023 law provides for a three-member selection committee comprising the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and a Union Cabinet Minister nominated by the Prime Minister.