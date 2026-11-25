MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 25 (IANS) More than 10,000 people participated in a week-long series of cultural programmes organised in Ahmedabad to mark 'World Heritage Week 2026', with events highlighting the city's historic architecture, art, music and folk traditions.

The celebrations were held from November 19 to 25 by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), in collaboration with various organisations, artists and institutions working in the heritage sector.

The programmes were aimed at familiarising citizens, particularly the younger generation, with the city's architectural and cultural heritage. The events included the Bhadra Festival, the Water Heritage Series and 'Varasano Utsav', among other cultural activities.

On November 25, programmes were organised at Jethabhai's Stepwell in Isanpur, Amrit Varshini Stepwell near Panchkuva and Dada Hari's Stepwell in Asarwa, bringing attention to the city's historic water structures.

Ahmedabad, recognised as India's first UNESCO World Heritage City, has been observing World Heritage Week through initiatives aimed at promoting awareness and encouraging public engagement with its historic sites.

In previous years, the celebrations included illumination of historic havelis and city gates, heritage-related publications, façade design competitions, and guidance camps on the restoration of heritage buildings and Transferable Development Rights (TDR).

Public awareness campaigns and cultural programmes were also organised. In 2025, the scope of the celebrations was expanded to include guided heritage walks, food heritage walks, theatrical performances, sketching workshops, exhibitions and tour guide training.

A Cycling Treasure Hunt was also organised for young participants, covering 21 heritage sites across the city.

Students, artists, heritage enthusiasts, tourism sector representatives and residents took part in the activities last year.

This year's celebrations continued the effort to connect residents with Ahmedabad's historical landmarks and cultural traditions through public programmes across the city.