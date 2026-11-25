MENAFN - IANS) Aizawl, Nov 25 (IANS) Mizoram Governor General (Dr) V.K. Singh (Retd) on Wednesday urged people from outside the state to make the most of their stay in Mizoram by familiarising themselves with the state's rich culture, traditions, language and good practices.

The Governor made the appeal while leading a joint celebration of the Foundation Days of 10 states and seven Union Territories under the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' initiative at the Durbar Hall of Lok Bhavan in Aizawl.

The states whose Foundation Days were celebrated included Andhra Pradesh, Keralam, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand and Jharkhand. The seven Union Territories were Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Chandigarh, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep.

Addressing the gathering, General (Dr) Singh (Retd) extended his greetings to the people of all the participating states and Union Territories on their respective Foundation Days. He said the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' programme was designed to strengthen national unity and promote greater understanding and integration among India's diverse communities.

Pointing out that every state and Union Territory has its own distinct cultural identity, the Governor said India's greatest strength lies in its unity in diversity. He stressed that this diversity must be respected, nurtured and preserved.

General (Dr) Singh (Retd) encouraged people to learn about and appreciate the cultures, customs and traditions of communities other than their own, emphasising that mutual respect and cultural understanding are essential for strengthening national integration.

The Governor particularly urged non-Mizo residents and visitors to use their time in Mizoram to gain a deeper understanding of the state's cultural heritage, traditional practices, language and positive social values.

As part of the celebration, representatives of several states and Union Territories made brief presentations highlighting the history and distinctive features of their respective regions.

The programme also featured screenings of informative videos showcasing the cultural heritage of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Lakshadweep, Puducherry and Punjab.

Adding a cultural dimension to the event, students from Kerala pursuing their studies at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Mizoram, presented a folk song. Students from Tamil Nadu studying at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Mizoram University, also performed a traditional Tamil folk dance, bringing colour and vibrancy to the celebration.

The programme provided an opportunity for people from different parts of the country living in Mizoram to showcase their respective cultural identities and strengthen bonds of friendship, mutual respect and national solidarity.