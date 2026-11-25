MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 25 (IANS) The hanging body of a youth was recovered from a garden house in the Kalikapur Atghara area of Rajarhat, on the northern outskirts of Kolkata, on Wednesday, with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide.

The deceased has been identified as Barshan Jana, a student hailing from Patashpur in East Midnapore district. When police recovered the body, Jana was still wearing Bluetooth headphones, and his mobile phone was lying on the ground nearby, leading investigators to suspect that he may have taken the extreme step while speaking to someone on a voice or video call.

Officers from Rajarhat police station have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death. According to police, Jana had been residing in the rented garden house in Kalikapur Atghara for some time, and a friend from his native village had arrived to stay with him a couple of days ago.

After having dinner on Tuesday night, the two friends went to sleep in the same room. However, when the friend woke up on Wednesday morning, he discovered that the door of the house had been latched from the outside.

Unable to step out, he telephoned a resident for assistance. Upon arriving at the premises, the neighbour spotted Jana's body hanging from a tree within the garden house compound and alerted the authorities.

A team from Rajarhat police station rushed to the spot, unlatched the door from the outside to rescue the trapped friend, and subsequently brought down Jana's body before sending it for post-mortem examination.

Police are currently questioning the deceased's friend to ascertain the sequence of events during the night and the possible motive behind the incident. Simultaneously, the seized mobile phone is undergoing forensic examination to check call detail records and establish whom Jana had last contacted.

"When the body was recovered, the headphones were still in his ears, and the mobile phone was lying right next to him. Preliminary findings suggest the incident may have occurred while he was talking to someone or on a video call. We are examining the call logs and questioning his friend to piece together what transpired last night," an officer at Rajarhat police station said.