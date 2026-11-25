MENAFN - IANS) The Hague, Nov 25 (IANS) India and the Netherlands held talks on port modernisation, smart maritime infrastructure, green shipping corridors, sustainable fuels, inland waterways and shipbuilding collaboration as Minister of State (MoS) for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur met Dutch Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management Vincent Karremans in The Hague on Wednesday, the Indian Embassy in the Netherlands said.

The MoS led the Indian delegation in the bilateral talks with Karremans.

"Advancing the India-Netherlands Maritime & Strategic Partnership! Hon'ble Minister of State for Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Shri Shantanu Thakur, led the Indian delegation in productive bilateral talks with Dutch Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management, Mr Vincent Karremans, in The Hague on 25 November 2026," the Embassy posted on X.

The Embassy said the talks brought together India's port-led growth plans and Dutch expertise in the sector.

"Uniting India's port-led growth under Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 with Dutch global expertise in maritime engineering...," it added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the MoS arrived in the Netherlands for a three-day official visit and was received by India's Ambassador to the Netherlands, Kumar Tuhin.

"A warm welcome to the Netherlands! Ambassador Kumar Tuhin received Hon'ble MoS for Ports, Shipping & Waterways Shri Shantanu Thakur upon his arrival at Schiphol Airport for an official visit from 25-27 Nov 2026," the Embassy had posted on X.

The Embassy said the visit will include high-level ministerial engagements and industry interactions.

"Over the next three days, high-level ministerial engagements and industry interactions will advance India-Netherlands cooperation across sustainable shipping, port infrastructure, inland waterways, and maritime partnership," it said.

The visit comes days after External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar met Netherlands Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen in New Delhi on November 22 and reviewed the progress under the India-Netherlands Strategic Partnership Roadmap 2026-2030.

"Pleased to meet FM Tom Berendsen of the Netherlands here in New Delhi today. Reviewed progress under the India-Netherlands Strategic Partnership Roadmap 2026-2030," EAM Jaishankar had posted on X.