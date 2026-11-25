MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 25 (IANS) The Gujarat government has increased financial assistance for farmers installing barbed-wire fencing around their agricultural land from Rs 200 to Rs 300 per running metre and reduced the minimum landholding requirement from two hectares to one hectare to extend the scheme's benefits to smaller farmers.

The revised assistance under the state's wire fencing scheme will be Rs 300 per running metre or 50 per cent of the actual cost. The scheme aims to protect standing crops from damage caused by stray cattle and wild animals, including nilgai and wild boars.

The decision comes amid rising costs of iron materials and labour, which have increased the financial burden on farmers seeking to fence their fields.

Farmers in Gandhinagar district said the fencing had helped protect their crops from animals that frequently enter agricultural fields and cause damage.

Jaideepsinh Chavda, a differently-abled farmer from Lakroda village, said the government assistance had proved beneficial.

"The assistance we received from the government for installing fencing has benefited us greatly. It has proved very helpful. Now, we do not have to worry about our crops. We have received considerable protection from wild animals, nilgai and other animals that used to damage our crops," he said.

Pravinbhai Patel, a farmer from Kudoda village, said the fencing had protected his crops from wild boars and nilgai. "Installing the fencing has benefited me greatly by protecting my crops from wild boars and nilgai. I am very grateful to the government for this," he said.

According to officials, farmers across the state are applying for assistance through the state government's i-Khedut portal. Around one lakh applications have been received under the scheme during the current year.

For 2026-27, the state government has made a budgetary provision of Rs 250 crore and allocated district-wise targets to implement the scheme.

S K Patel, District Agriculture Officer, Gandhinagar, said: "675 farmers from the district had applied when the portal was opened for 2026-27, of whom 151 applications had been approved. Payments amounting to around Rs 25 lakh had been made to farmers for approximately 91 hectares of land."

Nitin Shukla, Additional Director of Agriculture, Gandhinagar, confirmed that around one lakh applications had been received across the state during the current year.

"The government had earmarked Rs 250 crore for the scheme in 2026-27, with targets assigned to individual districts," he added.

Officials said the budget allocation could be increased further if required to extend the benefits to more farmers across the state.