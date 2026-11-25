MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Nov 25 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday suggested conducting a single examination for recruitment to posts across different departments that require similar qualifications, subjects and responsibilities, as part of efforts to reform the examination and recruitment system in the state.

According to a statement by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), CM Majhi suggested a meeting with representatives of the high-powered task force on public examination reforms at Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar. The members who held discussions with CM Majhi include Tapan Kumar Deka, Anita Karwal, Professor V. Kamakoti and Shalini Mahajan.

The Chief Minister also stressed the need for a well-organised annual recruitment process to ensure timely appointments. The task force, constituted by the Central Government, is visiting different States to seek suggestions on reforms in various examinations, including school board examinations, engineering and medical entrance tests and recruitment examinations.

During the meeting, Majhi told the task force that the government is committed to ensuring a fair, transparent and time-bound recruitment process for students and youths.

“Our sole objective is to provide students and young people with a fair, time-bound and reliable recruitment process. Therefore, it is extremely important to conduct all examinations within the stipulated time and in a transparent manner and declare the results without delay,” CM Majhi suggested during the meeting, according to the CMO.

He further noted that since assuming office in June 2024, the State Government has provided 52,514 jobs through various recruitment examinations conducted transparently.

Highlighting the reforms introduced to make the examination system simpler and more transparent, he said the state government has implemented the Odisha Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. Similarly, the upper age limit for government jobs has also been raised to 42 years, while the restriction on the number of attempts in the Odisha Civil Services Examination has been removed.

A separate Staff Selection Commission has also been constituted for uniformed services, said Majhi.

The Chief Minister further said the government has formed a Committee on Administrative and Governance Reforms to simplify administrative systems, rules and procedures and make them more transparent.

Chief Secretary Anu Garg, Development Commissioner D.K. Singh and other senior officials also attended the meeting and shared Odisha's experience in examination-related matters.