Pahalgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 25 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Altaf Ahmad Kaloo on Wednesday pushed back against social media claims of ecological harm near Sheshnag Lake along the Amarnath Yatra route, asserting that the high-altitude waterbody remains completely unharmed and that ongoing work is routine post-pilgrimage track maintenance carried out by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). Speaking in Pahalgam after a viral video sparked alarm over heavy machinery near the lake, Kaloo said he moved quickly to verify the ground situation. "As soon as we saw this video that went viral on social media, the Chief Minister directed me to investigate it... According to what the department apprised me of, Sheshnag is completely safe. Nowhere has the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) tampered with the track alongside Sheshnag," he told ANI. Emphasising that the work site is separated from the lake by a buffer zone, Kaloo added, "There is a gap of approximately 200 to 300 feet between that track and Sheshnag, so not even a single grain of soil has fallen into Sheshnag."

Kaloo linked the repairs to safety mandates established after past Yatra tragedies and judicial intervention. "In 2012, a major tragedy took place there, and following that tragedy, a PIL was filed in the Supreme Court, in which the Supreme Court directed that this track be maintained at a width of 12 feet... That very maintenance work, repairing broken edges or damaged tiles, is being carried out by the BRO," he explained. Criticising political reactions to the clip, the minister remarked, "...dragging a sacred, religious place into politics is not a good thing." Kaloo and the BRO maintain that the track work is roughly 200–300 feet away from Sheshnag Lake with no debris entering the waterbody and full adherence to safeguards, whereas critics pointing to the viral video argue that heavy machinery near a high-altitude lake poses ecological risks and have called for independent inspection. The row erupted after a video circulated online showing earthmoving machinery operating along a stretch near Sheshnag, an alpine glacial lake along the traditional Pahalgam route to the Amarnath cave shrine, triggering sharp criticism from political figures, civil society voices, and environmental commentators over potential risks to fragile Himalayan ecology and downstream water sources. Leaders including former MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, Peoples Democratic Party spokesperson Mohit Bhan, and Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq voiced concern over heavy machinery near a sensitive high-altitude lake, while the BRO maintained that post-Yatra work was following prescribed safety and environmental norms. Following high pilgrim fatalities and safety concerns during the Amarnath Yatra around 2011–2012, the Supreme Court took up proceedings focusing on pilgrim safety, infrastructure, and environmental protection along the Yatra routes. Authorities routinely undertake repairs and upkeep on tracks outside the active pilgrimage window when weather and movement conditions permit. (ANI)