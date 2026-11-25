New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) National Secretary Manu Jain has approached the Delhi High Court challenging the law that mandates social media platforms to use automated tools to identify and block content previously restricted under legal orders. In his petition, filed through advocate Rishav Ranjan, Jain has alleged that Meta Platforms has been using the name and photographs of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi as keywords to automatically restrict political content posted by Congress workers and office-bearers on Instagram and Facebook.

Jain, who heads the IYC's social media department and administers its official Instagram account, has placed on record several notices received by party members between September 29 and November 23, stating that their posts have been made "unavailable in India." He states that the posts are "ordinary political and personal content." The posts included a wedding invitation extended to Rahul Gandhi, birthday wishes between party workers, tributes to a former Prime Minister, photographs of workers with Gandhi, and content relating to his lecture at the University of Chicago.

"The one feature common to all of them is the photograph or the name of Shri Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha," the plea states.

As per the petition, every notice states that the content was restricted through an automated system implemented pursuant to legal requirements under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 ("IT Rules").

"No order, notice, reason or even a "legal request" has been disclosed. Some posts were blocked months after they were published, and the University of Chicago post was blocked and restored on the same day," the plea states.

The petition has challenged Rule 4(4) of the IT Rules, substituted through a notification issued on February 10, 2026, which came into effect on February 20. The provision requires significant social media intermediaries like Meta to deploy automated tools to identify and remove information that is "exactly identical in content" to material previously blocked under Rule 3(1)(d).

Jain has argued that the provision exceeds the powers conferred by the Information Technology Act, 2000, and violates the safeguards laid down by the Supreme Court in Shreya Singhal v. Union of India. He has contended that the rule enables blocking without adequate procedural safeguards and amounts to an unconstitutional restriction on freedom of speech and expression.

Jain has also challenged the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology's (MEITY) advisories dated October 8 and 10. The advisories direct social media platforms to exercise enhanced diligence in identifying misleading and unlawful content and reviewing content-ranking and recommendation mechanisms, particularly during sensitive public-order situations. The plea also seeks directions to the government and Meta to show the orders or the keyword criteria allegedly used by the automated system which led to the restriction of the content related to Gandhi. (ANI)