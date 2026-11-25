Surat (Gujarat) [India], November 25 (ANI): A court in Surat on Wednesday sentenced Dr Paresh Bhajiyawala to two years of imprisonment and imposed a monetary fine after convicting him of medical negligence in the 2009 death of Zaitoon Bibi, the mother of Bollywood music composer Ismail Darbar. Advocate Ketan Reshamwala, who represented the complainant in the case, hailed the verdict as a "historic decision" following a prolonged 17-year legal battle. "Today, a historic verdict has been delivered in the Surat Court in a medical negligence matter related to music composer Ismail Darbar's mother. Today, the Court found the accused, Dr Paresh Bhajiyawala, guilty and sentenced him to two years in jail along with a monetary fine," Reshamwala told ANI.

Outlining what occurred during her hospitalisation, Reshamwala said Zaitoon Bibi—who was 70 years old—had been admitted for treatment of a fever when a heat bag was placed on her body, but was not removed within the stipulated time. "Ismail Darbar's mother was admitted to the hospital for a simple fever. They placed a heat bag on her. According to medical rules and regulations, they were supposed to remove that heat bag within a stipulated time, yet they did not remove it, and that heat bag remained on her body throughout the entire night. As a result, she suffered grievous hurt, and she passed away during treatment," he said.

A case against Dr Bhajiyawala was registered at Surat's Eighth Police Station in 2009 based on a complaint filed by Ismail Darbar's sister over alleged medical negligence during Zaitoon Bibi's care. After examining evidence and witnesses over years of court proceedings, the court found him guilty and handed down a two-year jail term. The conviction brings closure to a nearly two-decade-long trial in Surat stemming from a 2009 complaint alleging lapses in patient care that led to severe burn injuries and subsequent fatality. Medical negligence prosecutions in India often span many years as courts weigh witness testimonies, medical records, and expert evidence, and convictions by trial courts are typically subject to appellate review in higher courts.

A Surat court has sentenced a doctor to two years in jail in a 2009 medical negligence case related to the death of Zaitoon Bibi, mother of Bollywood music composer Ismail Darbar, after finding him guilty based on the evidence presented in the case. Advocate Ketan Reshamwala, representing the case, said the court found Dr Paresh Bhajiyawala guilty and also imposed a monetary fine on him following a prolonged legal process. Speaking about the verdict, Reshamwala described it as a historic decision and said the case was filed in connection with alleged negligence during Zaitoon Bibi's treatment in 2009. "Today, a historic verdict has been delivered in the Surat Court in a medical negligence matter related to music composer Ismail Darbar's mother. Today, the Court found the accused, Dr Paresh Bhajiyawala, guilty and sentenced him to two years in jail along with a monetary fine," Reshamwala said.

Explaining the circumstances surrounding the incident, the advocate said Zaitoon Bibi had been admitted to the hospital for treatment of a fever, during which a heat bag was placed on her body. He alleged that the medical staff failed to remove it within the stipulated time, resulting in serious injuries. "Ismail Darbar's mother was admitted to the hospital for a simple fever. They placed a heat bag on her. According to medical rules and regulations, they were supposed to remove that heat bag within a stipulated time, yet they did not remove it, and that heat bag remained on her body throughout the entire night. As a result, she suffered grievous hurt, and she passed away during treatment," he said.

According to the information provided, a case against Dr Paresh Bhajiyawala was registered at Surat's Eighth Police Station in 2009 following allegations of medical negligence in the treatment of Zaitoon Bibi. Ismail Darbar's sister was the complainant in the matter. The case went through a prolonged court process before the court delivered its verdict, holding the doctor guilty and awarding him a two-year prison sentence. (ANI)