Male [Maldives], November 25 (ANI): Member states of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) reaffirmed the necessity of continued engagement to advance the Conclave's five pillars and bolster joint initiatives for a peaceful, secure and resilient Indian Ocean region during the 8th National Security Advisors Meeting hosted by the Maldives on Wednesday, the President's Office of the Maldives stated. The meeting saw the participation of National Security Advisors and high-level delegations representing the Maldives, India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, alongside Australia and Malaysia, which attended as guest nations.

"The Maldives hosts the 8th National Security Advisors Meeting of the Colombo Security Conclave. The Meeting was attended by National Security Advisors and High-level delegations from the Maldives, India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, with Australia and Malaysia participating as guest countries. At the conclusion of the deliberations, Member States issued a joint statement setting out the agreed minutes of the meeting," the President's Office of the Maldives posted on X.

The President's Office further underscored the joint resolve of the participating nations across the Indian Ocean region. "The session reaffirmed the importance of continued engagement among Member States in advancing the Conclave's five pillars and strengthening collective efforts towards a peaceful, secure and resilient Indian Ocean region," it added.

Earlier in the day, in his address at the meeting, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval noted that nations across the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) occupy a shared maritime domain and are bound by civilisational ties forged over centuries. "We, the littoral states of the Indian Ocean region, share a common maritime space and are connected by civilisational heritage shaped over a long period of history... Let us leave for our progeny also a heritage, a tradition that will bind them together and not divide them through the seas," he said.

NSA Doval welcomed the appointment of Admiral S N Ghormade (Retd.) as the inaugural Secretary General of the CSC, noting that the grouping had evolved into an action-oriented mechanism driven by cooperation that prioritises mutual benefit for all CSC member states. NSA Doval further remarked that, for India, the Colombo Security Conclave embodies the convergence of its 'Neighbourhood First' policy and the 'Mahasagar' vision. "For India, the Colombo Security Conclave represents the intersection of our Neighbourhood-First outlook and the Mahasagar vision, which stands for Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Areas. We are committed to continue working closely with the CSC countries to enhance our collective capacities in dealing with the evolving serious security challenges," he said.