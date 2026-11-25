MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) has agreed to acquire Emirates Islamic Bank from Emirates NBD in an all-share transaction that would create the UAE's largest Islamic banking group, the two lenders announced on Tuesday.

The banks said their boards had approved a share purchase agreement under which DIB will buy 100 per cent of Emirates Islamic, a wholly owned subsidiary of Emirates NBD.

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The consideration will be paid entirely through new ordinary shares issued by DIB to Emirates NBD, which will become a significant strategic shareholder in DIB on completion.

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Based on financial information as at September 30, 2026, the enlarged DIB would have total assets of about Dh585 billion. This would reinforce its position as the largest Islamic banking group in the UAE and make it the second-largest listed Islamic banking group in the world by total assets.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Emirates NBD, said the transaction was“an important opportunity for Dubai to create a leading Islamic banking champion”.

He said the enlarged DIB would be positioned to strengthen the emirate's standing as a global centre for Islamic finance, and that Emirates NBD's stake reflected its“long-term strategic commitment” to the institution.

Fadhel Abdulbaqi Al Ali, Chairman of DIB, called it“a defining moment for DIB and for Islamic finance”.

He said DIB was creating“the undisputed Islamic banking powerhouse” with the scale to compete with the largest financial institutions globally.

The banks said the deal would combine DIB's strength in corporate banking with Emirates Islamic's retail and deposit franchises. They said greater scale would support investment in digital capabilities, products and service delivery, and widen the group's capacity to finance businesses and projects in Dubai and the UAE.

For DIB, the deal is expected to accelerate growth through a broader customer base and stronger funding.

Emirates Islamic's deposit base would improve the combined group's funding mix, the banks said, helping funding efficiency and net financing margins.

For Emirates NBD, the all-share structure lets it and its shareholders take part in the combined entity's future growth and distributions.

The banks also expect efficiencies from shared infrastructure, branch network optimisation and streamlined operations, along with cross-selling opportunities. They said the benefits would be realised progressively after completion and depend on successful integration.

The deal is subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals, including final approvals from the Central Bank of the UAE and the Capital Markets Authority.

DIB has group assets of more than $110 billion and a market capitalisation above $18 billion. It has about 12,000 employees and more than 540 branches across the Middle East, Asia and Africa, serving more than 11 million customers. Its network spans the UAE, Pakistan, Turkey, Indonesia, Kenya, Sudan and Bosnia.

Emirates Islamic, the Shariah-compliant banking arm of Emirates NBD, has 36 branches and 213 ATMs and cash deposit machines across the UAE. Its total assets stood at a record Dh158.3 billion at the end of Q3 2026.

Merrill Lynch International is financial adviser to DIB, Al Tamimi & Company is legal adviser, and Deloitte Professional Services (DIFC) is financial due diligence adviser and CMA-accredited valuer. JP Morgan Securities is financial adviser to Emirates NBD, with Clifford Chance as legal adviser and Grant Thornton as financial due diligence adviser.

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