On International Men's Day, Indira IVF Brings Global Experts Together For Male Infertility Research
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, 25 November 2026: Marking International Men's Day 2026, Indira IVF Hospital Limited has announced an international research collaboration led by Indira IVF with Prof. Sandro C. Esteves of Androfert, Brazil, Bonraybio Co., Ltd, Taiwan, and ADVY Bioscience Private Limited, India to undertake prospective clinical studies aimed at advancing the scientific understanding of male infertility. The research will examine the role of double-strand DNA breaks (DSBs) in sperm and their impact on reproductive and clinical outcomes in assisted reproductive technology (ART).
The research programme will examine the relationship between double-stranded DNA breaks in sperm and reproductive outcomes with the objective of identifying the threshold at which these breaks may begin to impact clinical outcomes including live birth rates. The collaboration was formalised following discussions among the participating partners during the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) Annual Meeting 2025 held in San Antonio, Texas.
Prof. Sandro C. Esteves, Medical Director of Androfert, Brazil and a globally recognised expert in male infertility and reproductive medicine, will co-lead the research initiative with Dr. Vipin Chandra, who will lead this investigation and global collaboration from Indira IVF.
Male infertility accounts for nearly 40% of infertility cases worldwide. While conventional sperm DNA fragmentation testing provides important insights into sperm health, the impact of sperm DNA double-strand breaks remains insufficiently understood. Through this research, the aim is to help strengthen the understanding of sperm genomic integrity and support the development of more precise diagnostic approaches and treatment strategies in assisted reproductive technology.
Speaking on the collaboration, Dr. Kshitiz Murdia, CEO & Whole-Time Director, Indira IVF Hospital Limited, added: "Male infertility remains an important area of focus in reproductive medicine, with several aspects of sperm health and their clinical impact still requiring deeper investigation. Also, advancing male infertility care requires close collaboration between clinical processes, research in the field of reproductive science and technological innovation. Through this partnership we aim to generate evidence that strengthens both the scientific understanding of male infertility and evidence-based fertility treatment approaches."
Prof. Sandro C. Esteves, Medical Director, Androfert, Brazil stated: "Through this collaboration, we aim to investigate how double-strand DNA breaks influence fertilisation and embryo viability. By generating evidence on the thresholds at which these breaks may become clinically significant, we hope to strengthen understanding of male infertility and enable science-driven fertility care."
Mr. Brown Hsu, CEO, Bonraybio Co., Ltd., Taiwan, commented: "Advancements in reproductive medicine require accurate and reliable diagnostic technologies. Through this collaboration, we look forward to supporting the generation of clinical evidence that may contribute to a better understanding of sperm genomic integrity and its impact on reproductive outcomes."
Mr. Chetan Raj Singh, President, ADVY Biosciences Private Limited, commented: "This collaboration focuses on bridging the gap between translational research and clinical application in male reproductive health. By validating these diagnostic approaches, we aim to support more informed and effective treatment pathways."
The collaboration brings together complementary expertise in clinical research, reproductive medicine, and advanced diagnostics. Prof. Sandro C. Esteves will contribute his expertise in male infertility while Bonraybio will support through its specialised diagnostic technologies for assessing sperm genomic integrity. ADVY Biosciences Private Limited will support the diagnostic research ecosystem; and Indira IVF will lead the clinical research activities and provide study materials, methodologies, analytical frameworks, and data required for research activities across the programme.
By bringing together advanced diagnostic technologies and clinical research capabilities, Indira IVF has facilitated a collaborative initiative that is expected to contribute to the growing body of evidence on male infertility and support the development of more precise diagnostic approaches in assisted reproductive medicine.
The research programme will examine the relationship between double-stranded DNA breaks in sperm and reproductive outcomes with the objective of identifying the threshold at which these breaks may begin to impact clinical outcomes including live birth rates. The collaboration was formalised following discussions among the participating partners during the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) Annual Meeting 2025 held in San Antonio, Texas.
Prof. Sandro C. Esteves, Medical Director of Androfert, Brazil and a globally recognised expert in male infertility and reproductive medicine, will co-lead the research initiative with Dr. Vipin Chandra, who will lead this investigation and global collaboration from Indira IVF.
Male infertility accounts for nearly 40% of infertility cases worldwide. While conventional sperm DNA fragmentation testing provides important insights into sperm health, the impact of sperm DNA double-strand breaks remains insufficiently understood. Through this research, the aim is to help strengthen the understanding of sperm genomic integrity and support the development of more precise diagnostic approaches and treatment strategies in assisted reproductive technology.
Speaking on the collaboration, Dr. Kshitiz Murdia, CEO & Whole-Time Director, Indira IVF Hospital Limited, added: "Male infertility remains an important area of focus in reproductive medicine, with several aspects of sperm health and their clinical impact still requiring deeper investigation. Also, advancing male infertility care requires close collaboration between clinical processes, research in the field of reproductive science and technological innovation. Through this partnership we aim to generate evidence that strengthens both the scientific understanding of male infertility and evidence-based fertility treatment approaches."
Prof. Sandro C. Esteves, Medical Director, Androfert, Brazil stated: "Through this collaboration, we aim to investigate how double-strand DNA breaks influence fertilisation and embryo viability. By generating evidence on the thresholds at which these breaks may become clinically significant, we hope to strengthen understanding of male infertility and enable science-driven fertility care."
Mr. Brown Hsu, CEO, Bonraybio Co., Ltd., Taiwan, commented: "Advancements in reproductive medicine require accurate and reliable diagnostic technologies. Through this collaboration, we look forward to supporting the generation of clinical evidence that may contribute to a better understanding of sperm genomic integrity and its impact on reproductive outcomes."
Mr. Chetan Raj Singh, President, ADVY Biosciences Private Limited, commented: "This collaboration focuses on bridging the gap between translational research and clinical application in male reproductive health. By validating these diagnostic approaches, we aim to support more informed and effective treatment pathways."
The collaboration brings together complementary expertise in clinical research, reproductive medicine, and advanced diagnostics. Prof. Sandro C. Esteves will contribute his expertise in male infertility while Bonraybio will support through its specialised diagnostic technologies for assessing sperm genomic integrity. ADVY Biosciences Private Limited will support the diagnostic research ecosystem; and Indira IVF will lead the clinical research activities and provide study materials, methodologies, analytical frameworks, and data required for research activities across the programme.
By bringing together advanced diagnostic technologies and clinical research capabilities, Indira IVF has facilitated a collaborative initiative that is expected to contribute to the growing body of evidence on male infertility and support the development of more precise diagnostic approaches in assisted reproductive medicine.
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