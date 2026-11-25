MENAFN - GetNews)"The Dupe Report shows how surveyed shoppers said they would react on learning that an object they loved was a mass-produced copy."Olander Earthworks' Dupe Report explores how 104 U.S. shoppers view lower-priced alternatives and copies of independent artists' designs.

Portland, Oregon - Nov. 25, 2026 - Olander Earthworks is sharing findings from The Dupe Report, a July 2026 survey of 104 U.S. adults about how they shop for home, gift, and wellness products and think about lower-priced alternatives and copies.

In the past year, 98 of the 104 respondents (94%) said they had bought a lower-priced version of a product they first discovered from a smaller or original brand.

Seventy-three respondents (70%) agreed or strongly agreed that online marketplaces should do more to label or remove copies of independent artists' designs. In a separate hypothetical question, 70 respondents (67%) chose a response indicating unease or a feeling of deception after learning that an object they loved was a mass-produced copy of an independent artist's original.

The questions describe different situations. Buying a lower-priced version alone does not establish that a shopper knowingly bought a copy of an artist's work.

Methodology and limitations

Olander Earthworks commissioned the survey. The 104 U.S. adults were recruited through the Prolific online panel and answered a Qualtrics questionnaire in July 2026. Results are self-reported and describe this sample, which was not nationally representative. Answers to a hypothetical question do not establish how people would act in an actual purchase.

Read the report

About Olander Earthworks

Olander Earthworks is a Portland, Oregon art and design studio. It makes tactile art objects, including Wonderscapes with wooden trays, fine sand, and sculptural concrete forms.

Media contact

Sarah Lonnquist

Olander Earthworks

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