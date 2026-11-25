MENAFN - GetNews)"At My Injection Training in Clearwater, FL, Karen Rea, FNP-BC, uses the EchoMind system to conduct live Ultrasound Training with a remote clinician."My Injection Training, directed by Karen Rea, FNP-BC in Clearwater, FL, offers an Online Ultrasound Training program powered by its EchoMind learning system. Built for nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and outpatient clinicians nationwide, the curriculum provides live tele-scan instruction with real-time feedback to build point-of-care musculoskeletal ultrasound skills, including transducer mechanics, image optimization, and needle tracking, without leaving their practices.

CLEARWATER, Fla. - November 25, 2026 - My Injection Training has expanded its clinical education platform with an advanced Online Ultrasound Trainin program built around its proprietary EchoMind learning system. Directed by Karen Rea, FNP-BC, in Clearwater, the curriculum combines interactive tele-scan instruction with real-time feedback. It is designed for nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and outpatient clinicians across the country who want to develop point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) skills, including transducer mechanics, image optimization, and needle tracking, while continuing to see patients.

As non-surgical and non-drug approaches to musculoskeletal care draw more attention, many outpatient clinicians are looking to add ultrasound to their practices. Point-of-care ultrasound allows a provider to visualize joints, tendons, and surrounding soft tissue at the bedside, which may support more informed assessment and more precise procedural guidance.

Learning these skills, however, has traditionally meant travel, time away from clinic, and limited hands-on repetition. For nurse practitioners, physician assistants, sports medicine providers, and clinic owners managing full schedules, those barriers can slow the adoption of a technology many already recognize as valuable. Providers in Clearwater and surrounding Tampa Bay communities, as well as those in other states, have shown growing interest in flexible training formats that fit around active clinical work.

The EchoMind platform is designed to address that gap. Participants learn through live tele-scan sessions in which an instructor guides them remotely while they scan, offering feedback on probe position, angle, and technique as it happens. Ultrasound live tele-scan training of this kind allows learners to practice acoustic window navigation and receive correction in the moment, rather than waiting for a review after the fact.

Key elements of the EchoMind Online Ultrasound Training curriculum include:



Transducer positioning and handling for common musculoskeletal views

Gain and depth optimization to improve image clarity

Tissue differentiation, including tendon, ligament, muscle, bone, and fluid

Needle trajectory tracking and visualization during guided procedures

Live tele-scan mentoring with real-time instructor feedback Diagnostic joint evaluation fundamentals

Outcomes depend on each clinician's background, practice, and consistent hands-on use, and the program is intended to support skill development rather than replace clinical judgment, formal credentialing, or institutional requirements.

The online program builds on the company's established clinical education offerings, including its ultrasound-guided joint injection training course in Clearwater, F. Together, the in-person and online formats give clinicians more than one way to build skills, whether they prefer on-site instruction or remote learning. My Injection Training focuses on training, mentorship, and ongoing support for healthcare providers working in regenerative and musculoskeletal care.

Rea brings clinical experience as a board-certified family nurse practitioner and directs the curriculum personally. The EchoMind system pairs that clinical perspective with technology designed to make remote ultrasound instruction interactive instead of passive, giving participants direct access to an experienced instructor throughout the learning process.

“Ultrasound is one of the most useful tools a clinician can add, but it takes practice and good feedback to use well,” said Karen Rea, FNP-BC, founder of My Injection Training.“With EchoMind, we can sit alongside a provider virtually, watch what they're seeing on the screen, and coach them through it in real time. They don't have to leave their practice to build real confidence with the probe.”

“Our goal has always been to help clinicians feel prepared and supported,” Rea added.“Every provider starts from a different place, so we focus on fundamentals, repetition, and mentorship. We're realistic about the learning curve, and we want people to feel comfortable asking questions as they go.”

Clinicians interested in the program can register for the workshop through the My Injection Training website, where they can review the curriculum, learn about upcoming sessions, and ask questions about prerequisites and equipment. The online format is open to qualified healthcare providers nationwide, including those in Clearwater and across the Tampa Bay area. Prospective participants can also contact the My Injection Training team directly through the website or by phone to discuss which format may best fit their goals and schedule.

About My Injection Training

My Injection Training is a clinical education company located in Clearwater, Florida. Founded and directed by Karen Rea, FNP-BC, the company specializes in ultrasound-guided joint injection training, online ultrasound training, and mentorship for healthcare providers in regenerative and musculoskeletal medicine. My Injection Training is committed to helping nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and other outpatient clinicians in Clearwater and across the country build practical skills in non-surgical, point-of-care musculoskeletal care through training, mentorship, and ongoing support. The company's proprietary EchoMind learning system supports live, interactive tele-scan instruction for clinicians learning from their own practice locations.