MENAFN - GetNews)"Tiger's Nest Monastery, Paro, Bhutan. Photo: Lucky Dragon Tours & Treks."Bhutanese-owned travel company introduces a more personal way to plan private Himalayan journeys, combining local expertise, transparent travel information and customized itineraries.

THIMPHU, Bhutan - Nov. 25, 2026 - Lucky Dragon Tours & Treks, a locally owned and government-licensed Bhutanese tour operator, has launched its new website, bhutantouragents, designed to make planning a private journey to Bhutan simpler, more transparent and more personal for international travelers.

Founded in 2017 and based in Bhutan's capital, Thimphu, Lucky Dragon Tours & Treks specializes in private, tailor-made journeys that introduce travelers to the kingdom's living traditions, Himalayan landscapes, Buddhist heritage and distinctive approach to well-being.

The redesigned website brings the company's travel experiences, practical visitor information and personalized itinerary planning together in one place. Visitors can explore cultural journeys, Himalayan trekking expeditions, wellness retreats, festival experiences, romantic escapes and luxury holidays featuring some of Bhutan's finest boutique hotels and resorts.

Unlike fixed-departure travel packages, every journey offered by Lucky Dragon Tours & Treks can be adapted to each traveler's interests, preferences, travel dates and desired pace.

A More Personal Approach to Discovering Bhutan

For many first-time visitors, planning a trip to Bhutan can seem unfamiliar. Understanding visa procedures, the Sustainable Development Fee, seasonal festivals, flight connections and travel routes can require considerable research.

Lucky Dragon Tours & Treks aims to simplify this process by connecting travelers directly with a Bhutan-based team that understands the country's destinations, accommodation options and travel requirements firsthand.

Through the new website, visitors can explore suggested itineraries, learn about Bhutan's travel regulations and submit their preferences for a customized journey without making an immediate booking commitment.

"Bhutan is not simply a destination to visit; it is a country to experience, understand, and feel. As Bhutanese people, we want travelers to discover more than our beautiful mountains and monasteries. We want them to connect with our traditions, our people, and the way of life that makes Bhutan so special. Every journey we design is an opportunity to share a little of our home with the world," said Jigme Dorji, Managing Partner, Lucky Dragon Tours & Treks.

Private Journeys Designed Around the Traveler

The company's experiences range from introductory cultural tours through the western valleys of Bhutan to longer journeys exploring remote communities, high-altitude trekking trails and historic monasteries.

Its seven-day Authentic Bhutan journey, currently from USD 2,400 per person, travels through Paro, Thimphu, Punakha and the glacial Phobjikha Valley and includes the hike to the iconic Tiger's Nest Monastery. The price covers accommodation, meals, a private Bhutanese guide, a private vehicle with driver, and the Sustainable Development Fee. Longer itineraries can include central Bhutan's cultural heartland and less-visited regions of the eastern Himalayas.

For travelers seeking a different experience, Lucky Dragon Tours & Treks also organizes luxury journeys featuring leading Himalayan lodges, meditation and wellness experiences, traditional farmhouse stays, private hiking adventures and combined Bhutan and Nepal holidays.

The company assists travelers with the practical arrangements of visiting Bhutan, including visas, accommodations, licensed guides, private transportation and relevant travel permits.

Bhutan's Sustainable Tourism Approach

The website also explains Bhutan's Sustainable Development Fee, which currently stands at USD 100 per adult per night for most international visitors. The Government of Bhutan has extended this reduced rate, half the standard USD 200, through December 31, 2029, giving travelers certainty as they plan trips for the years ahead.

The fee contributes to Bhutan's sustainable development priorities, including healthcare, education, environmental conservation and infrastructure.

By working with local guides, drivers, accommodations and communities, Lucky Dragon Tours & Treks seeks to ensure that visitors can experience Bhutan in a way that respects its culture and supports local livelihoods.

A Bhutanese Travel Company With International Experience

Lucky Dragon Tours & Treks is a member of the Association of Bhutanese Tour Operators and received Travel & Hospitality Awards in 2022 and 2025.

In addition to designing trips for independent travelers, the company works with international travel businesses and has experience arranging customized journeys for visitors from Australia, the United States, Europe and Asia.

The launch of the new website reflects the company's continued focus on bringing Bhutanese expertise and personal hospitality to travelers seeking meaningful experiences in the Himalayan kingdom.

International visitors can explore itineraries and request a customized journey at .

About Lucky Dragon Tours & Treks

Established in 2017, Lucky Dragon Tours & Treks is a Bhutanese-owned travel company based in Thimphu, Bhutan. Licensed by Bhutan's Department of Tourism, the company specializes in private, tailor-made journeys throughout Bhutan, including cultural holidays, Himalayan trekking expeditions, luxury tours, wellness retreats, festivals and combined Bhutan and Nepal experiences.

Its philosophy, Journeys Beyond Ordinary, reflects a commitment to thoughtful travel, meaningful cultural encounters and personalized Bhutanese hospitality.