MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 25 (Petra) - MP Maysoun Qawabeh has been elected chair in the Parliamentary Assembly – Union for the Mediterranean (PA-UfM) Women's Rights Committee during meetings held in Barcelona, Spain.

The election took place alongside sessions of the UfM Regional Platform on Women Empowerment on November 23–24, which brought together representatives from member states as well as regional and international organizations.

Qawabeh noted that leading the committee puts Jordan in a vital position to drive regional women's empowerment efforts. She added that Jordanian women have made major strides in economic empowerment, crediting royal directives for driving national progress.

During the two-day platform meetings, participants assessed the current state of women's empowerment at national and regional levels, reviewing progress on gender equality and ongoing barriers to women's full participation.

Talks also outlined strategic priorities for the coming phase, focusing on economic empowerment and support for female entrepreneurs, while laying the groundwork for the upcoming UfM Ministerial Conference on Strengthening the Role of Women in Society.

//Petra// HA