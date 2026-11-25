MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zaporizhzhia Region Governor Mykhailo Semikin reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Another five people, including a child, were injured in Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia's Kosmichnyi district. The Russians targeted a residential area and the premises of a motor transport company," he wrote.

The attack damaged around ten private houses, a warehouse building and vehicles. A fire broke out on the company's premises.

One person killed, four injured as Russian forces attack enterprise in Zhytomyr region

All those injured are receiving the necessary medical assistance.

Earlier reports said that Russian forces had attacked the city's Shevchenkivskyi district in the morning. A projectile struck near an apartment building.