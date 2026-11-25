Russian Army Attacks Sawmill In Chernihiv Region, Three Injured
"This afternoon, an enemy attack sparked a fire at a sawmill in the Chernihiv district. According to preliminary information, three men were injured," the statement said.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze.Read also: Russian forces strike Zaporizhzhia, sparking fire at transport company, injuring five
As reported, Russian forces attacked a hospital in Semenivka, Chernihiv region, with drones twice in the morning.
Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service
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