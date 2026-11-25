MENAFN - UkrinForm) The main directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Sumy region reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"This afternoon, an enemy attack sparked a fire at a sawmill in the Chernihiv district. According to preliminary information, three men were injured," the statement said.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze.

Russian forces strike Zaporizhzhia, sparking fire at transport company, injuring five

As reported, Russian forces attacked a hospital in Semenivka, Chernihiv region, with drones twice in the morning.

Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service